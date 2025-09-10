Dewey Fall Festival Silent Auction

Hosted by
2 tickets to Trail Blazers vs Kings on Sunday, January 18th at 6:00
Section 126 Row BBB Seats 5&6
Amazing Seats!
Join Mrs. Shook, Mrs. Strong, Mrs. Robbins and Mr.Shane for an exclusive Breakfast. Enjoy this unique opportunity to spend some quality time with your favorite TK and Kinder teachers. Winners even get to bring a friend! Date and Time TBD
Join Mr. Gallington and Mrs. McCulloch for an exclusive meal of breakfast burritos. Enjoy this unique opportunity to spend some quality time with your favorite 6th grade teachers. Winners even get to bring a friend! Date TBD Time 9:00-9:30am
Join Mrs. Ruswinkle and Mrs. Jaculina after school from 3:30-4:00 to make and enjoy caramel apples. Enjoy this unique opportunity to spend some quality time with your favorite 2nd grade teachers. Winners even get to bring a friend! Date TBD
Join Mrs. Holmgren and Mr. Hann for ice cream sundaes during their lunch hour. Bring your lunch and they will provide the dessert. Enjoy this unique opportunity to spend some quality time with your favorite 4th grade teachers . Winners even get to bring a friend! Date TBD Time 12:15-12:55pm
Join Mrs. Willett for an exclusive Breakfast. Enjoy this unique opportunity to spend some quality time with one of your favorite teachers. Winners even get to bring a friend! Date and Time TBD
Enjoy 2 months of lessons at Fair Oaks, Family Taekwondo. Basket includes a uniform and nutrilite kids supplements.
Enjoy 1 month unlimited classes at Kaia Fitness in Fair Oaks. Basket includes XS sports nutrition supplements.
Basket includes: 1 month tuition for Little Whale Swim School ($110 value), 1 month tuition for Little Whale Tumble School ($98 value), 1 t-shirt, 1 towel, swim googles, swimcap, 1 inflatable swim ring, and 1 "charm" for croc sandals.
