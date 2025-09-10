Hosted by

Dewey Parent Faculty Organization
Dewey Fall Festival Silent Auction

Sacramento Kings Tickets
$50

2 tickets to Trail Blazers vs Kings on Sunday, January 18th at 6:00

Section 126 Row BBB Seats 5&6


Amazing Seats!

Breakfast with MRS. SHOOK
$10

Join Mrs. Shook, Mrs. Strong, Mrs. Robbins and Mr.Shane for an exclusive Breakfast. Enjoy this unique opportunity to spend some quality time with your favorite TK and Kinder teachers. Winners even get to bring a friend! Date and Time TBD

Breakfast with MRS. STRONG
$10

Join Mrs. Strong, Mrs. Shook,Mrs. Robbins and Mr.Shane for an exclusive Breakfast. Enjoy this unique opportunity to spend some quality time with your favorite TK and Kinder teachers. Winners even get to bring a friend! Date and Time TBD

Breakfast with MRS. ROBBINS
$10

Join Mrs. Robbins, Mrs. Strong, Mrs. Shook and Mr.Shane for an exclusive Breakfast. Enjoy this unique opportunity to spend some quality time with your favorite TK and Kinder teachers. Winners even get to bring a friend! Date and Time TBD

Breakfast with MR. SHANE
$10

Join Mr.Shane, Mrs. Robbins, Mrs. Strong, and Mrs. Shook for an exclusive Breakfast. Enjoy this unique opportunity to spend some quality time with your favorite TK and Kinder teachers. Winners even get to bring a friend! Date and Time TBDj

Breakfast Burritos With 6th Grade Teachers
$10

Join Mr. Gallington and Mrs. McCulloch for an exclusive meal of breakfast burritos. Enjoy this unique opportunity to spend some quality time with your favorite 6th grade teachers. Winners even get to bring a friend! Date TBD Time 9:00-9:30am

Make Caramel Apples with 2nd Grade Teachers item
Make Caramel Apples with 2nd Grade Teachers
$10

Join Mrs. Ruswinkle and Mrs. Jaculina after school from 3:30-4:00 to make and enjoy caramel apples. Enjoy this unique opportunity to spend some quality time with your favorite 2nd grade teachers. Winners even get to bring a friend! Date TBD

Ice Cream Sundae Luncheon with 4th Grade Teachers item
Ice Cream Sundae Luncheon with 4th Grade Teachers
$10

Join Mrs. Holmgren and Mr. Hann for ice cream sundaes during their lunch hour. Bring your lunch and they will provide the dessert. Enjoy this unique opportunity to spend some quality time with your favorite 4th grade teachers . Winners even get to bring a friend! Date TBD Time 12:15-12:55pm

Breakfast with Mrs. Willett item
Breakfast with Mrs. Willett
$10

Join Mrs. Willett for an exclusive Breakfast. Enjoy this unique opportunity to spend some quality time with one of your favorite teachers. Winners even get to bring a friend! Date and Time TBD

2 months of taekwondo lessons item
2 months of taekwondo lessons
$10

Enjoy 2 months of lessons at Fair Oaks, Family Taekwondo. Basket includes a uniform and nutrilite kids supplements.

1 Month of Kaia Fitness item
1 Month of Kaia Fitness
$15

Enjoy 1 month unlimited classes at Kaia Fitness in Fair Oaks. Basket includes XS sports nutrition supplements.

Little Whale Swim and Tumble Schools item
Little Whale Swim and Tumble Schools
$25

Basket includes: 1 month tuition for Little Whale Swim School ($110 value), 1 month tuition for Little Whale Tumble School ($98 value), 1 t-shirt, 1 towel, swim googles, swimcap, 1 inflatable swim ring, and 1 "charm" for croc sandals.

