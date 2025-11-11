DeWitt Volunteer Fire Department Euchre Tournament & Fundraising Night

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About this event
Murphy Court - Event Venue & Pub will not be serving food. Food will be available by dinner buffet only. The dinner buffet is available by advance purchase only.
A dinner buffet from Corner Stop Catering will be available from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm and will include the following menu:
MENU:
-Roast Beef
-Baked Chicken Breast
-Mashed Potatoes w/Gravy
-Green Beans
-Taco Salad
-Macaroni Salad
-Fresh Fruit
-Coleslaw
-Oreo Cream
To ensure an accurate meal count for the caterer, buffet meals will not be available for purchase the day of the event.
Dinner buffets may be purchased at the time of registration or added no later than February 23rd at Noon by returning to this order site.
Includes:
Seating for the Dueling Pianos show will be assigned for all guests. Upon arrival, you will check in at the Check In Table, where you’ll receive your seat assignment for the show. Every effort will be made to seat groups together who ordered their tickets in one order; however, group seating cannot be guaranteed unless an Inferno or Backdraft Sponsorship package is purchased.
Please contact us at [email protected] if you are interested in a sponsorship package or check out our Facebook page for more details.
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