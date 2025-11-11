DeWitt Volunteer Fire Department Euchre Tournament & Fundraising Night

Murphy Court - Event Venue & Pub will not be serving food. Food will be available by dinner buffet only. The dinner buffet is available by advance purchase only.





A dinner buffet from Corner Stop Catering will be available from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm and will include the following menu:





MENU:

-Roast Beef

-Baked Chicken Breast

-Mashed Potatoes w/Gravy

-Green Beans

-Taco Salad

-Macaroni Salad

-Fresh Fruit

-Coleslaw

-Oreo Cream





To ensure an accurate meal count for the caterer, buffet meals will not be available for purchase the day of the event.





Dinner buffets may be purchased at the time of registration or added no later than February 23rd at Noon by returning to this order site.