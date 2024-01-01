EWRI Chapter Meeting | Q3

Harvest Water Transforming Agriculture with Recycled Water in Southern Sacramento County

Featuring Kyle Frazier, PE



Harvest Water, California's largest agricultural water recycling project, is set to provide up to 50,000 acre-feet (approximately 16 billion gallons) of high-quality, drought-resistant recycled water annually to agricultural lands and habitats in southern Sacramento County. Upon completion, Harvest Water will enhance water conservation, ensure agricultural sustainability, and reduce reliance on the Sacramento River for treated water discharge, promoting environmental stewardship and economic stability in the region.

Join us to learn more about how the project exemplifies innovative water recycling solutions tailored to meet the growing demands of agriculture while preserving natural habitats and sets a precedent for future endeavors aimed at achieving water sustainability and resilience in the face of climate change.





About the Speaker

Kyle is a registered professional engineer with over 27 years of experience on wastewater related projects. He has served as a project manager and engineering supervisor managing professional engineers and other technical staff working on various capital improvement and engineering projects. His most recent work is serving as the project manager for the Harvest Water Elk Grove Transmission Pipeline Segment 2 project, a 66” recycled water pipeline routed through urban environments requiring extensive traffic control, utility coordination, and public outreach.



