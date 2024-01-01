BOY’S Arizona All Star Shootout

Join us for the 2nd Annual Arizona All-Star Shootout, a thrilling High School & Junior College basketball showcase at South Mountain Community College in Phoenix, AZ. Get ready for an action-packed day of epic basketball showdowns and jaw-dropping dunks.





Watch the best players from Arizona showcase their skills and compete for glory. Whether you're a die-hard basketball fan or just looking for some exciting entertainment, this event is a slam dunk.

The high school all star game will start at 3pm followed by the men's junior college game at 4:30pm.

Don't miss out on the electrifying atmosphere and unforgettable moments. Mark your calendars and get ready to witness the 2nd Annual Arizona All-Star Shootout!





