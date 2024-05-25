🎭 Echoes of Redemption: A Murder Mystery Dinner 🎭

Step into a world of intrigue and suspense at Threat to Thriving Inc.'s unforgettable event, "Echoes of Redemption: A Mystery Dinner." Join us for an evening of mystery, entertainment, and community as we embark on a journey through time and justice.





Immerse yourself in the captivating atmosphere of a 17th-century courtroom and a bustling pirate ship marketplace, where secrets lurk behind every corner and alliances are tested. As the story unfolds, you'll have the opportunity to interact with a cast of intriguing characters, each with their own motives and secrets to uncover.

But beware, for not everything is as it seems. As the plot thickens, you'll be called upon to use your wit and intuition to solve the mystery and uncover the truth. Will you be able to crack the case and bring justice to those who deserve it?





Throughout the evening, indulge in a delectable selection of dinner and beverages, mingle with fellow guests, and enjoy live entertainment that will keep you on the edge of your seat. With surprises around every corner and twists you won't see coming, "Echoes of Redemption" promises to be an event you won't soon forget.





Join us as we come together to support Threat to Thriving Inc.'s mission of reducing recidivism and providing vital support for individuals facing challenges related to housing, mental health, and employment. Your attendance at this event will make a meaningful difference in the lives of those in need.





Don't miss your chance to be a part of this thrilling experience. Purchase your tickets now and prepare for an evening of mystery, suspense, and redemption.





Date: May 25, 2024

Time: Reception 4-5; Pirate Ship 5-6

Location: 10501 FGCU Blvd S. Fort Myers FL

Tickets: $200





We look forward to seeing you there!