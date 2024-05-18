Spring - Songs of a Man's Heart & I Love The 80s - GMCTB - Tampa Concert

Join the Gay Men's Chorus of Tampa Bay for our Spring 2024 2-part concert! The first half will be dedicated to our Gala Convention set, entitled "Songs of a Man's Heart" - exploring the thoughts, feelings, and experiences that queer men experience. For the second half, we will celebrate everything 80's! Featuring a ton of your favorite songs from this amazing musical decade!





Our St Petersburg concert will take place on Saturday May 18th, 2024 at 8pm at MCC Tampa (408 E Cayuga St, Tampa, FL 33603).