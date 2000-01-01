Mindful Parenting Workshop with Micaela Raine

Navigating parenthood can often feel perplexing and daunting, but you are not alone! Join Micaela Raine, a Charlottesville-based parenting coach and wellness mentor, and dive into helpful topics to deepen your awareness, confidence, and understanding of yourself and your child. Approaching parenting through mindfulness brings conscious attention to the parent/child dynamic and increases connection and cooperation. The parent/child relationship thrives, and everyone grows! Drop your children off at aftercare for free play (included with your ticket) and join Micaela to explore mindful parenting.





To learn more about Micaela and what she offers in her classes and workshops, please visit www.micaelaraine.com