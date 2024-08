Unleash your creativity and uncork the fun at our upcoming Paint and Sip soirée! Join us for a memorable evening of artistry and delightful sips at the Greene Township Building. The cost of admission is $10 for YEP members and $15 for non-YEP members. All alcohol is BYOB. Painting materials and guidance will be provided. Registration is required.





