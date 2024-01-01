2024 Lowcountry Wildcats Basketball Camp

WHEN: Monday July 15 - Friday July 19

TIMES:

8 AM - 10 AM Beginners (rising 5th and 6th graders)

10:30 AM - 12:30 PM Intermediate (rising 7th, 8th and 9th graders with limited experience)

1 PM - 3 PM Advanced (rising 10th+ graders with some JV or V level playing experience)

These groupings are estimates. Players can slide one direction or another if necessary.





No walk-up registration. All registrations should be completed online at this link below before camp. Within the registration a ‘Physical History Form’ (no doctor signature required) will need to be submitted.





COST: Register by June 14th to get the early bird registration fee of $99. After June 14 the price will increase to $109.