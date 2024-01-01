Logo
Low Country Christian Home School Athletic Association
common:paymentMethod*
common:payment.express.payAnotherWay
donationForm:userAgreement.thisSitedonationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicydonationForm:userAgreement.anddonationForm:userAgreement.termOfServicedonationForm:userAgreement.applydonationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicydonationForm:userAgreement.end

2024 Lowcountry Wildcats Basketball Camp

2200 Greenridge Rd, North Charleston, SC 29406, USA

WHEN: Monday July 15 - Friday July 19

TIMES: 

  • 8 AM - 10 AM  Beginners (rising 5th and 6th graders)

  • 10:30 AM - 12:30 PM Intermediate (rising 7th, 8th and 9th graders with limited experience)

  • 1 PM - 3 PM Advanced (rising 10th+ graders with some JV or V level playing experience)

These groupings are estimates.  Players can slide one direction or another if necessary.


No walk-up registration.  All registrations should be completed online at this link below before camp. Within the registration a ‘Physical History Form’ (no doctor signature required) will need to be submitted.


COST: Register by June 14th to get the early bird registration fee of $99.  After June 14 the price will increase to $109.

common:freeFormsBy