Hands-On Workshop in Reading, PA!

Let's help Aryianna McGee build a backyard biodigester in her garden in Reading!





Ary is a "friend of Solar CITIES". She was one of the technicians who worked on our USDA funded research project to heat biodigesters in cold climates. She now wants to add a biodigester of her own to continue that research, while also providing her family with clean free cooking fuel and nutrient dense fertilizer for her garden that she will be able to produce from food and garden residuals.





We will be following the book How to Build a Solar CITIES IBC Tank Biodigester.









Being a single mom, Ary lives on a tight budget, but she sees the economic and environmental advantages of owning a biodigester. She also wants to continue the research that she was a major part of as an Engineering Technician. To make this happen for her, she and we, will need to enlist a little help from our friends! It typically costs about $500 to build a biodigester. We prepare and bring most of the materials needed, as well as all of the tools and resources needed to build the biodigester and to share with others who are interested in learning to build and/or teach others.









Please purchase a ticket, at whatever support level you are able, and join us on on Saturday, May 25th. Our Rain Date is Sunday, May 26th.





Pot Luck Lunch: Please also bring food to share in community, as we will be sitting down together at some point for a Q&A and idea sharing.





Proposed Agenda for the Day:

Arrive By: 9:30 AM

Presentation Begins: 10:00 AM

Pot Luck Lunch: 12:00 Noon

Hands-On Construction of Biodigester: 12:30

Closing Discussion: 5:00 PM