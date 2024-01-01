Quilt Guild 2024

Support the International Fire Foundation raise funds to rebuild affected homes for uninsured, high risk populations for the:





Watson Family - Texas: Structure Fire





Hahn Family - South Carolina: Structure Fire





Perez Family - Texas: Structure Fire





Shaver Family - Missouri: Structure Fire





Arrah - Oregon: Non Profit Campground Fire for underprivileged youth





Hai'nea Family - Maui: Wildland Fire





The International Fire Foundation is a 501(c)3 organization, TAX ID 99-0435238.

All donations are tax-deductible to the full extent allowed by law.

The International Fire Foundation was created to provide charitable assistance rebuilding communities suffering from disaster and provide support to first responder organizations.

Activities:

The non profit organization is dedicated to a mission providing assistance by, but not limited to:

Offering free or low-cost mitigation, restoration, and re-construction services to uninsured, underinsured or lapse in coverage families suffering from disaster

Offering free or low-cost maintenance and upgrade construction services to uninsured or underinsured families in unsafe environments

Offering free or low-cost maintenance and upgrade construction services to high risk populations

Provide support services to veterans, single parent, emancipated minor, elderly and high risk communities.

Mitigate and reconstruct attractive nuisance, hazard or properties that present a danger to the immediate community to uninsured, underinsured or lapse in coverage homeowners.











