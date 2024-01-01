Logo
Quilt Guild 2024

Support the International Fire Foundation raise funds to rebuild affected homes for uninsured, high risk populations for the:


Watson Family - Texas: Structure Fire 


Hahn Family - South Carolina: Structure Fire


Perez Family - Texas: Structure Fire


Shaver Family - Missouri: Structure Fire


Arrah - Oregon: Non Profit Campground Fire for underprivileged youth


Hai'nea Family - Maui: Wildland Fire


- -


The International Fire Foundation is a 501(c)3 organization, TAX ID 99-0435238. 

 

All donations are tax-deductible to the full extent allowed by law.

 

If you would like to contribute further, contact us to become a volunteer, or talk to your friends about our cause!


We have a Donor Support Circle for those interested in long term, annual or monthly donations.


[email protected]


The International Fire Foundation was created to provide charitable assistance rebuilding communities suffering from disaster and provide support to first responder organizations.

 

Activities:

 

The non profit organization is dedicated to a mission providing assistance by, but not limited to:

  • Offering free or low-cost mitigation, restoration, and re-construction services to uninsured, underinsured or lapse in coverage families suffering from disaster
  • Offering free or low-cost maintenance and upgrade construction services to uninsured or underinsured families in unsafe environments
  • Offering free or low-cost maintenance and upgrade construction services to high risk populations
  • Provide support services to veterans, single parent, emancipated minor, elderly and high risk communities.
  • Mitigate and reconstruct attractive nuisance, hazard or properties that present a danger to the immediate community to uninsured, underinsured or lapse in coverage homeowners.




