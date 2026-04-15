DFE PTA Auction for ACTion - DFExperiences

Students will enjoy a delicious cultural experience with Empanadas & Español! While eating tasty empanadas, Ms. Casanova will read engaging children’s books in Spanish, introducing students to the language through fun stories. This cozy and interactive experience blends food, culture, and learning—perfect for curious young minds and little foodies alike!





Location: Ms. Casanova's classroom

Date: TBD, will be scheduled on a Wednesday afternoon

Time: 1:50 - 3 pm





*This Experience is ONLY open to David Fairchild Elem (DFE) students currently in grades K & 1st grade.