DFE PTA Auction for ACTion - DFExperiences

About this shop
Treat your child to a fun-filled afternoon with Ms Campa! This exclusive experience includes a special outing to the park, where your child will enjoy delicious popsicles, laughter, and quality time with Ms. Campa after school. It’s the perfect opportunity to bond, relax, and enjoy a beautiful day outdoors! This is a memorable experience that your child won’t forget!
Location: South Miami Park (next to DFE)
Date: Thursday, May 28
Time: 2-3 pm
*Parents MUST bring & stay during this experience.
Make your child’s day extra special with this unique and fun experience!
*This Experience is ONLY open to David Fairchild Elem (DFE) students currently in Pre-K, Kinder & 1st grade.
Get ready for a gooey good time! In this hands-on Slime-tastic Experience, students will mix, stretch, and customize their very own slime creations. Guided through the process step-by-step, students will experiment, get creative, and take home their unique slime masterpieces.
Includes:
👩🏻🏫 Hands-on guidance from Ms. Maxfield and Ms. Chin
🥣 All slime-making ingredients (only non-toxic materials will be used)
🫙Their own slime creation to take home.
Location: Meet in the Art Room
Date: Wednesday, May 13
Time: 1:50 - 3 pm
*This Experience is ONLY open to current David Fairchild Elem (DFE) students.
Students will enjoy a delicious cultural experience with Empanadas & Español! While eating tasty empanadas, Ms. Casanova will read engaging children’s books in Spanish, introducing students to the language through fun stories. This cozy and interactive experience blends food, culture, and learning—perfect for curious young minds and little foodies alike!
Location: Ms. Casanova's classroom
Date: TBD, will be scheduled on a Wednesday afternoon
Time: 1:50 - 3 pm
*This Experience is ONLY open to David Fairchild Elem (DFE) students currently in grades K & 1st grade.
Get ready to build, create, and imagine! In this hands-on LEGO Building Experience, students will design and construct their own unique LEGO creations. With plenty of bricks and endless possibilities, young builders can let their creativity shine.
Don’t miss out on this chance to learn, create, and have fun.
Location: Meet at Ms. Calero's classroom
Date: TBD, will be scheduled on a Wednesday afternoon
Time: 1:50 - 3 pm
Bid now for an unforgettable afternoon of brick building!
*This Experience is only available for current David Fairchild Elem (DFE) students.
Indulge your sweet tooth and get creative with a fun cupcake decorating session with Ms. Rivera! Spend the afternoon frosting, sprinkling, and designing delicious treats while having fun. Whether you go for classic designs or wild, colorful creations, this is a sweet experience you won’t want to miss! Cupcakes and a variety of decorating supplies provided!
Location: Meet at Ms. Rivera's classroom
Date: Wednesday, May 6
Time: 1:50 - 3 pm
Bid now for an afternoon of creating your own delicious masterpieces
*This Experience is ONLY open to Ms. Rivera's former students currently at DFE.
Get creative and enjoy a fun-filled afternoon of bracelet making with Ms. Gonzalez! Choose from a variety of colorful beads, charms, and string to design your own unique bracelets while chatting and spending quality time together. Whether you’re making a keepsake for yourself or a gift for a friend, this hands-on experience is sure to be a special and memorable one. All bracelet-making supplies provided!
Don’t miss out on this fun-filled afternoon with Ms. Gonzalez.
Location: Meet at Ms. Gonzalez's classroom
Date: Wednesday, May 27
Time: 1:50 - 3 pm
Bid now for a creative and meaningful afternoon of crafting and connection!
*This Experience is only open to current David Fairchild Elem (DFE) students.
Guarantee your parking spot for the 5th Grade End-of-the-Year Ceremony!
Parking space will be a marked space in the faculty parking lot.
*This Experience is only available for families of current 5th grade David Fairchild Elem (DFE) students.
Curious about what a safety patrol does? Want to help students arriving at school or to run the flag up the flagpole? Be a junior safety patrol for the day!
Winning students must arrive at school at 7:45 am on the day of this experience (to be announced at a later date) to report to their assigned post.
*This Experience is only available for current David Fairchild Elem (DFE) students.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!