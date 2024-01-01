WNRL Membership

The simplest way to support the Western Nudist Research Library also happens to be the best way. Your membership supports our mission to collect, preserve, research, and celebrate the history of social nudism, but you benefit as well!





We offer three levels of membership:





Basic Level • $25/year

A great and affordable way to support WNRL! Benefits include:

• Access to library for research (by appointment).

• Quarterly member newsletter.

• Discount on sale of excess inventory.

• You support nudist research and the preservation of those materials.





Diamond Level • $100/year

Take your support to the next level! Includes all the benefits of the Basic Level, plus:

• Right to notice of meetings and elections.

• “Highlights” Report after each board meeting.

• Right to vote for Officers and Directors of the WNRL Corporation.

• Increased support for Western Nudist Research Library.





Life Membership • $1,000/once

Life members enjoy all the benefits of our Diamond membership for life!

• Maximum level of support.

• Sign up today!





Please note: Our payment platform, Zeffy, asks for an additional fee to support their work. You may increase or decrease the default amount of the fee to a level that you feel is appropriate.





WNRL is a 501(c)(3) corporation and membership dues and donations are tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law.



