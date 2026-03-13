David Fairchild Elementary PTA

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David Fairchild Elementary PTA

About this raffle

DFE PTA’s Win-Win Donation Drawing

Miami Marlins VIP Experience - Single Ticket
$20

Your crew will be rooting for the home team from the BEST seats in the ballpark! ⚾️


Four (4) tickets in the LoanDepot Park PNC Club, behind home plate, to Miami Marlins v. Milwaukee Brewers on Friday, April 17, 2026 @ 7 pm


Best In Class Amenities:

  • Valet Parking - Arrive in style with convenient door-to-door service
  • Private Entrance - Skip the lines with exclusive Club member access
  • All-Inclusive Food and Beverage Indulge in gourmet offerings including house wine, beer & soft drinks
  • Private Lounge & Amenities - Relax in our sophisticated lounge before, during, and after the game with exclusive privacy
  • Large Cushioned Seating - Enjoy maximum comfort with our spacious, premium seats
  • In-Seat Service – Don’t miss an out and let our attentive staff cater to your every need
  • AND MORE!
Miami Marlins VIP Experience - Bundle
$50
This includes 3 tickets

Your crew will be rooting for the home team from the BEST seats in the ballpark! ⚾️


Four (4) tickets in the LoanDepot Park PNC Club, behind home plate, to Miami Marlins v. Milwaukee Brewers on Friday, April 17, 2026 @ 7 pm


Best In Class Amenities:

  • Valet Parking - Arrive in style with convenient door-to-door service
  • Private Entrance - Skip the lines with exclusive Club member access
  • All-Inclusive Food and Beverage Indulge in gourmet offerings including house wine, beer & soft drinks
  • Private Lounge & Amenities - Relax in our sophisticated lounge before, during, and after the game with exclusive privacy
  • Large Cushioned Seating - Enjoy maximum comfort with our spacious, premium seats
  • In-Seat Service – Don’t miss an out and let our attentive staff cater to your every need
  • AND MORE!
Club Med Cancún Family Vacation - Single Ticket
$20

3-night stay for a Family of 4 (2 adults and 2 children 15 and under) at Club Med Cancún


As part of your Club Med all-inclusive vacation, you will enjoy gourmet dining throughout the day, a full open bar, nightly entertainment, and an array of land and water sports, AND kids clubs!


https://www.clubmed.us/r/cancun/y


This vacation package is valid from June 12, 2026 until June 13, 2027 in a “superior” or standard category rooms.
Bookings are subject to availability and capacity control. Blackout dates apply for the weeks of Christmas, New Years, President’s Day, Easter, Passover, Memorial Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving, and any other holiday periods or special events acknowledged by Club Med. Bookings will be made on a space available basis and capacity control within ninety (90) days of desired travel date and travel must be completed before expiration date. Airfare and transfers not included. Proof of citizenship and country entry requirements are the traveler’s responsibility. Membership fees are included.


Club Med Cancún Family Vacation - Bundle
$50
This includes 3 tickets

3-night stay for a family of 4 (2 adults and 2 children 15 and under) at Club Med Cancún


As part of your Club Med all-inclusive vacation, you will enjoy gourmet dining throughout the day, a full open bar, nightly entertainment, and an array of land and water sports, AND kids clubs!


https://www.clubmed.us/r/cancun/y


This vacation package is valid from June 12, 2026 until June 13, 2027 in a “superior” or standard category rooms.
Bookings are subject to availability and capacity control. Blackout dates apply for the weeks of Christmas, New Years, President’s Day, Easter, Passover, Memorial Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving, and any other holiday periods or special events acknowledged by Club Med. Bookings will be made on a space available basis and capacity control within ninety (90) days of desired travel date and travel must be completed before expiration date. Airfare and transfers not included. Proof of citizenship and country entry requirements are the traveler’s responsibility. Membership fees are included.

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