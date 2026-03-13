DFE PTA’s Win-Win Donation Drawing

About this raffle
Your crew will be rooting for the home team from the BEST seats in the ballpark! ⚾️
Four (4) tickets in the LoanDepot Park PNC Club, behind home plate, to Miami Marlins v. Milwaukee Brewers on Friday, April 17, 2026 @ 7 pm
Best In Class Amenities:
Your crew will be rooting for the home team from the BEST seats in the ballpark! ⚾️
Four (4) tickets in the LoanDepot Park PNC Club, behind home plate, to Miami Marlins v. Milwaukee Brewers on Friday, April 17, 2026 @ 7 pm
Best In Class Amenities:
3-night stay for a Family of 4 (2 adults and 2 children 15 and under) at Club Med Cancún
As part of your Club Med all-inclusive vacation, you will enjoy gourmet dining throughout the day, a full open bar, nightly entertainment, and an array of land and water sports, AND kids clubs!
https://www.clubmed.us/r/cancun/y
This vacation package is valid from June 12, 2026 until June 13, 2027 in a “superior” or standard category rooms.
Bookings are subject to availability and capacity control. Blackout dates apply for the weeks of Christmas, New Years, President’s Day, Easter, Passover, Memorial Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving, and any other holiday periods or special events acknowledged by Club Med. Bookings will be made on a space available basis and capacity control within ninety (90) days of desired travel date and travel must be completed before expiration date. Airfare and transfers not included. Proof of citizenship and country entry requirements are the traveler’s responsibility. Membership fees are included.
3-night stay for a family of 4 (2 adults and 2 children 15 and under) at Club Med Cancún
As part of your Club Med all-inclusive vacation, you will enjoy gourmet dining throughout the day, a full open bar, nightly entertainment, and an array of land and water sports, AND kids clubs!
https://www.clubmed.us/r/cancun/y
This vacation package is valid from June 12, 2026 until June 13, 2027 in a “superior” or standard category rooms.
Bookings are subject to availability and capacity control. Blackout dates apply for the weeks of Christmas, New Years, President’s Day, Easter, Passover, Memorial Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving, and any other holiday periods or special events acknowledged by Club Med. Bookings will be made on a space available basis and capacity control within ninety (90) days of desired travel date and travel must be completed before expiration date. Airfare and transfers not included. Proof of citizenship and country entry requirements are the traveler’s responsibility. Membership fees are included.
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