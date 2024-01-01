Hastings Main Street Sponsorship

Becoming a sponsor of the Hastings Main Street organization is an exceptional opportunity to play a vital role in the revitalization and economic growth of our vibrant community. Your sponsorship directly contributes to fostering local businesses, preserving historic architecture, and enhancing the overall quality of life for both residents and visitors.





By joining as a sponsor, you actively support the preservation of our community's rich historic architecture, the promotion of diverse cultural events, and the creation of a thriving downtown environment. Your sponsorship helps attract tourists, boost local businesses, and cultivate a strong sense of community pride.





We believe that sponsorship is more than just a financial commitment; it's a partnership in building a better future for Hastings Main Street and the surrounding community. We invite you to join us in this endeavor and become an integral part of our ongoing success story.