DFW Black Owned Business Network's Membership

Legacy Tier ($1,500/year)

All Pinnacle Tier Benefits, PLUS:

"Black Diamond" Executive Circle Membership: Exclusive access to a peer-to-peer mastermind group for high-level strategy and collaboration.

Direct Access to DFW BOBN Leadership

Customized Partnership Opportunities: Tailored collaborations for signature events, programs, or initiatives.

Premier Logo Placement & Brand Integration: Top-tier logo placement on all DFW BOBN marketing materials, website, and event signage. Co-branding opportunities.

Annual Grand Opening/Anniversary Event Sponsorship: Dedicated support for a member’s significant business milestone event.

"Legacy Builders" Program Access: Exclusive workshops and resources focused on succession planning, wealth management, and generational wealth creation.

Complimentary Employee Memberships: Up to 5 additional employee memberships at the Catalyst tier.