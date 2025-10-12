DFW Black Owned Business Network's Membership

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
Non-profit organizations
1-hour Business Evaluation & Report, 250 Custom Designed & Printed Business Cards (FREE), Custom Letterhead Design (digital file), Access to Networking & Education, 20% off other Printing Products, 25% off Web Design Services Free Grant Report
DFW BOBN Welcome Kit: Digital welcome package including a membership badge and introductory materials.
Aspiring entrepreneurs, startups, and individuals.
Small to growing businesses.
All Catalyst benefits, plus a 2-hour Business Strategy Session, 500 Custom Designed & Printed Business Cards (FREE), Custom Letterhead Design (digital file), Custom Envelope Design (digital file), Priority Workshop Access, Mentorship Matching, 30% off other Printing Products, 50% off Web Design Services
Mentorship Matchmaking Program (Entry Level): Opportunity to be matched with an experienced mentor for guidance on specific business challenges.
Discounted Event Sponsorship Opportunities: Reduced rates for sponsoring DFW BOBN events, increasing brand exposure.
Established businesses, community leaders.
All Ascend benefits, plus Quarterly Business Reviews, 750 Custom Designed & Printed Business Cards (FREE), Full Brand Identity Kit, Custom Letterhead Design (digital file), Custom Envelope Design (digital file), Custom Flyer/Brochure Design (digital file), Executive Roundtable Invitations, 40% off other Printing Products, 75% off Web Design Services
Influential enterprises, strategic partners.
All Pinnacle benefits, plus Bi-Annual Strategic Reviews, 1000 Custom Designed & Printed Business Cards (FREE), Comprehensive Marketing Collateral Design (digital files), 50% off other Printing Products from, Free 8-page Web Design Service "Black Diamond" Executive Circle, Premier Brand Integration, 5 Complimentary Catalyst Memberships
Complimentary Employee Memberships: Up to 5 additional employee memberships at the Catalyst tier.
