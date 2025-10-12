DFW Black Owned Business Network's Membership

Community Catalyst
Non-profit organizations


Community Catalyst Tier ($200/year)

1-hour Business Evaluation & Report, 250 Custom Designed & Printed Business Cards (FREE), Custom Letterhead Design (digital file), Access to Networking & Education, 20% off other Printing Products, 25% off Web Design Services Free Grant Report


  • Access to Core Networking Events: Invitation to general networking mixers and virtual meetups.
  • DFW BOBN Digital Newsletter: Regular updates on events, opportunities, and community news.
  • Online Community Group Access: Engage with fellow members, share insights, and seek advice in a dedicated online forum.
  • Business Directory Listing (Basic): A standard listing in the DFW BOBN online business directory, enhancing visibility.
  • Educational Content Library: Access to a curated selection of webinars, articles, and resources on foundational business practices and marketing.
  • Volunteer Opportunities: Participate in DFW BOBN committees and initiatives, contributing to community impact.

DFW BOBN Welcome Kit: Digital welcome package including a membership badge and introductory materials.

Catalyst
Aspiring entrepreneurs, startups, and individuals.


CatalystTier ($250/year)

1-hour Business Evaluation & Report, 250 Custom Designed & Printed Business Cards (FREE), Custom Letterhead Design (digital file), Access to Networking & Education, 20% off other Printing Products, 25% off Web Design Services


  • Access to Core Networking Events: Invitation to general networking mixers and virtual meetups.
  • DFW BOBN Digital Newsletter: Regular updates on events, opportunities, and community news.
  • Online Community Group Access: Engage with fellow members, share insights, and seek advice in a dedicated online forum.
  • Business Directory Listing (Basic): A standard listing in the DFW BOBN online business directory, enhancing visibility.
  • Educational Content Library: Access to a curated selection of webinars, articles, and resources on foundational business practices and marketing.
  • Volunteer Opportunities: Participate in DFW BOBN committees and initiatives, contributing to community impact.

DFW BOBN Welcome Kit: Digital welcome package including a membership badge and introductory materials.

Ascend
Small to growing businesses.


 Ascend Tier ($500/year)

All Catalyst benefits, plus a 2-hour Business Strategy Session, 500 Custom Designed & Printed Business Cards (FREE), Custom Letterhead Design (digital file), Custom Envelope Design (digital file), Priority Workshop Access, Mentorship Matching, 30% off other Printing Products, 50% off Web Design Services 



  • All Catalyst Tier Benefits, PLUS:
  • Priority Access to Workshops & Training: Free or discounted admission to specialized workshops on topics like business development, operational excellence, and digital marketing
  • Enhanced Business Directory Profile: Prominent listing in the DFW BOBN directory with expanded details, logo, and direct links.





Mentorship Matchmaking Program (Entry Level): Opportunity to be matched with an experienced mentor for guidance on specific business challenges.


  • DFW BOBN Member Spotlight (Digital): Featured occasionally on DFW BOBN social media channels or newsletter.
  • Exclusive Member-Only Content: Access to premium articles, case studies, and expert interviews.

Discounted Event Sponsorship Opportunities: Reduced rates for sponsoring DFW BOBN events, increasing brand exposure.

Pinnacle
Established businesses, community leaders.


 Pinnacle Tier ($750/year)

All Ascend benefits, plus Quarterly Business Reviews, 750 Custom Designed & Printed Business Cards (FREE), Full Brand Identity Kit, Custom Letterhead Design (digital file), Custom Envelope Design (digital file), Custom Flyer/Brochure Design (digital file), Executive Roundtable Invitations, 40% off other Printing Products, 75% off Web Design Services 


  • All Ascend Tier Benefits, PLUS:
  • Priority Invitations to Executive
  • Dedicated Business Development Support: One-on-one consultations with DFW BOBN business advisors for strategic planning and growth initiatives
  • "BOBN-Certified" Partner Program Access: Exclusive access to a vetted network of professional service providers offering discounted rates.
  • Prominent Logo Placement: Featured logo on the DFW BOBN website.
  • Speaking Opportunities: Priority consideration for speaking engagements at DFW BOBN workshops, events, or webinars.
  • Annual Impact Report Feature: Recognition in DFW BOBN’s annual report, highlighting contributions to the community.


Legacy
Influential enterprises, strategic partners.


 Legacy Tier ($1,500/year)

All Pinnacle benefits, plus Bi-Annual Strategic Reviews, 1000 Custom Designed & Printed Business Cards (FREE), Comprehensive Marketing Collateral Design (digital files), 50% off other Printing Products from, Free 8-page Web Design Service "Black Diamond" Executive Circle, Premier Brand Integration, 5 Complimentary Catalyst Memberships


  • All Pinnacle Tier Benefits, PLUS:
  • "Black Diamond" Executive Circle Membership: Exclusive access to a peer-to-peer mastermind group for high-level strategy and collaboration.
  • Direct Access to DFW BOBN Leadership
  • Customized Partnership Opportunities: Tailored collaborations for signature events, programs, or initiatives.
  • Premier Logo Placement & Brand Integration: Top-tier logo placement on all DFW BOBN marketing materials, website, and event signage. Co-branding opportunities.
  • Annual Grand Opening/Anniversary Event Sponsorship: Dedicated support for a member’s significant business milestone event.
  • "Legacy Builders" Program Access: Exclusive workshops and resources focused on succession planning, wealth management, and generational wealth creation.

Complimentary Employee Memberships: Up to 5 additional employee memberships at the Catalyst tier.

