DFW CYBER LIONS CLUB VIRTUAL FUN RUN👟

Grand Prairie

TX, USA

Welcome to Miles for Smiles for PlayGrand Adventures 🦁💙

Thank you for joining Miles for Smiles, hosted by the DFW Cyber Lions Club.

Event Dates
Start: Monday at 12:01 AM
End: Sunday at 11:59 PM
Final submissions due Monday at noon.

How to Participate
• Walk, run, or wheel your miles
• Log physical miles using our Google Form
• Purchase miles for $1 each if desired
• Join photo challenges for bonus miles

Prizes
• Most Physical Miles
• Most Total Miles
• Participation Drawing

Links to the mileage form, payment page, and hashtag will be sent before the event begins.

Let’s make miles—and make a difference.

