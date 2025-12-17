DFW CYBER LIONS CLUB VIRTUAL FUN RUN👟

Hosted by
About this event
Welcome to Miles for Smiles for PlayGrand Adventures 🦁💙
Thank you for joining Miles for Smiles, hosted by the DFW Cyber Lions Club.
Event Dates
Start: Monday at 12:01 AM
End: Sunday at 11:59 PM
Final submissions due Monday at noon.
How to Participate
• Walk, run, or wheel your miles
• Log physical miles using our Google Form
• Purchase miles for $1 each if desired
• Join photo challenges for bonus miles
Prizes
• Most Physical Miles
• Most Total Miles
• Participation Drawing
Links to the mileage form, payment page, and hashtag will be sent before the event begins.
Let’s make miles—and make a difference.
DFW Cyber Lions Club
