DFW CYBER LIONS CLUB VIRTUAL FUN RUN👟

Welcome to Miles for Smiles for PlayGrand Adventures 🦁💙

Thank you for joining Miles for Smiles, hosted by the DFW Cyber Lions Club.

Event Dates

Start: Monday at 12:01 AM

End: Sunday at 11:59 PM

Final submissions due Monday at noon.

How to Participate

• Walk, run, or wheel your miles

• Log physical miles using our Google Form

• Purchase miles for $1 each if desired

• Join photo challenges for bonus miles

Prizes

• Most Physical Miles

• Most Total Miles

• Participation Drawing

Links to the mileage form, payment page, and hashtag will be sent before the event begins.

Let’s make miles—and make a difference.

DFW Cyber Lions Club