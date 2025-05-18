DGJWC Membership Registration 2025-26

An associate membership is available to a member in good standing who has completed five Introductory/Active Club years of which twenty-four months must be with the Downers Grove Junior Woman’s Club. A request for associate membership shall be presented in writing to the Membership Chairman for evaluation and is subject to Board approval. An associate member may or may not choose to serve on a standing committee. She shall be eligible to attend in-club activities. The right to hold office and voting privileges shall be forfeited. A member who changes to associate status must pay the dues required in Article III, Section 2 and 3 of the Bylaws. She may return to active status at any time without loss of seniority by notifying the Membership Chairman in writing. However, no dues shall be refunded.

