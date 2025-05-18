DGJWC Membership Registration 2025-26

An active member in good standing shall meet the following requirements:
Pay required dues. Attend a minimum of five General Meetings and or Club organized events, four of which must be monthly General Meetings. A member in good standing may petition the Board in cases of extreme personal and/or medical emergencies for waiver of this rule. Serve on at least one standing special committee, support committee projects and attend a majority of committee meetings. Be responsible for supporting the fundraisers and special events voted upon and approved by club members.
Associate Membership
$60
An associate membership is available to a member in good standing who has completed five Introductory/Active Club years of which twenty-four months must be with the Downers Grove Junior Woman’s Club. A request for associate membership shall be presented in writing to the Membership Chairman for evaluation and is subject to Board approval. An associate member may or may not choose to serve on a standing committee. She shall be eligible to attend in-club activities. The right to hold office and voting privileges shall be forfeited. A member who changes to associate status must pay the dues required in Article III, Section 2 and 3 of the Bylaws. She may return to active status at any time without loss of seniority by notifying the Membership Chairman in writing. However, no dues shall be refunded.
