Debre Ganet Kidus Gabriel Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church In NJ Inc
About this shop
DGKG EOTC Online Store
Orthodox Tea Mug (Angels w/o Border)
$20
Sip in serenity with our beautifully crafted Orthodox Icon & Cross Tea Mugs. Each mug features intricate designs of beloved Orthodox icons and crosses, bringing a sense of peace and spiritual connection to your daily routine. Perfect for your morning tea or coffee, these mugs serve as a reminder of faith, tradition, and timeless beauty. A thoughtful gift or addition to your collection, they blend practicality with deep religious significance.
Sip in serenity with our beautifully crafted Orthodox Icon & Cross Tea Mugs. Each mug features intricate designs of beloved Orthodox icons and crosses, bringing a sense of peace and spiritual connection to your daily routine. Perfect for your morning tea or coffee, these mugs serve as a reminder of faith, tradition, and timeless beauty. A thoughtful gift or addition to your collection, they blend practicality with deep religious significance.
Add a donation for Debre Ganet Kidus Gabriel Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church In NJ Inc
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!