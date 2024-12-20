DGKG EOTC Online Store

Sip in serenity with our beautifully crafted Orthodox Icon & Cross Tea Mugs. Each mug features intricate designs of beloved Orthodox icons and crosses, bringing a sense of peace and spiritual connection to your daily routine. Perfect for your morning tea or coffee, these mugs serve as a reminder of faith, tradition, and timeless beauty. A thoughtful gift or addition to your collection, they blend practicality with deep religious significance.

Sip in serenity with our beautifully crafted Orthodox Icon & Cross Tea Mugs. Each mug features intricate designs of beloved Orthodox icons and crosses, bringing a sense of peace and spiritual connection to your daily routine. Perfect for your morning tea or coffee, these mugs serve as a reminder of faith, tradition, and timeless beauty. A thoughtful gift or addition to your collection, they blend practicality with deep religious significance.

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