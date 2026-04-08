Lancaster County Disc Golf Club

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Lancaster County Disc Golf Club

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DGPT Q-Series: PA State Disc Golf Championship 2026 presented by TreeMagnets Sponsorship Opportunities

Course Sponsor - Klines Run
$750

Your organization will be recognized as the official sponsor of Klines Run and will include the following benefits:

  • ﻿Half-page ad in the Caddy Guide
  • ﻿﻿Company name/logo displayed on the "Course Sponsor" banner at the player's party
  • ﻿﻿Company name/logo displayed at the tournament central location of the sponsored course
  • ﻿﻿Vending space at players' party Fly-Mart
  • ﻿﻿Company name/logo displayed on the tournament social media pages
  • ﻿﻿Sponsor name formally announced at players' meeting and awards ceremon
Course Sponsor - Muddy Run DGC
$750

Your organization will be recognized as the official sponsor of Muddy Run DGC and will include the following benefits:

  • ﻿Half-page ad in the Caddy Guide
  • ﻿﻿Company name/logo displayed on the "Course Sponsor" banner at the player's party
  • ﻿﻿Company name/logo displayed at the tournament central location of the sponsored course
  • ﻿﻿Vending space at players' party Fly-Mart
  • ﻿﻿Company name/logo displayed on the tournament social media pages
  • ﻿﻿Sponsor name formally announced at players' meeting and awards ceremon
Course Sponsor - Roland Park
$750

Your organization will be recognized as the official sponsor of Roland Park and will include the following benefits:

  • ﻿Half-page ad in the Caddy Guide
  • ﻿﻿Company name/logo displayed on the "Course Sponsor" banner at the player's party
  • ﻿﻿Company name/logo displayed at the tournament central location of the sponsored course
  • ﻿﻿Vending space at players' party Fly-Mart
  • ﻿﻿Company name/logo displayed on the tournament social media pages
  • ﻿﻿Sponsor name formally announced at players' meeting and awards ceremon
Course Sponsor - Ship Rock DGC
$750

Your organization will be recognized as the official sponsor of Ship Rock DGC and will include the following benefits:

  • ﻿Half-page ad in the Caddy Guide
  • ﻿﻿Company name/logo displayed on the "Course Sponsor" banner at the player's party
  • ﻿﻿Company name/logo displayed at the tournament central location of the sponsored course
  • ﻿﻿Vending space at players' party Fly-Mart
  • ﻿﻿Company name/logo displayed on the tournament social media pages
  • ﻿﻿Sponsor name formally announced at players' meeting and awards ceremon
Course Sponsor - South Hills Park
$750

Your organization will be recognized as the official sponsor of South Hills Park and will include the following benefits:

  • ﻿Half-page ad in the Caddy Guide
  • ﻿﻿Company name/logo displayed on the "Course Sponsor" banner at the player's party
  • ﻿﻿Company name/logo displayed at the tournament central location of the sponsored course
  • ﻿﻿Vending space at players' party Fly-Mart
  • ﻿﻿Company name/logo displayed on the tournament social media pages
  • ﻿﻿Sponsor name formally announced at players' meeting and awards ceremon
Fly-Mart Vending
$50

Enjoy on-site vending during the Fly-Mart with your own dedicated space. The Fly-Mart will be in operation all day Friday during the check-in, side games, and the opening party being hosted at Roland Park Disc Golf Course

in Akron.

Hole Sponsorship
$50

Your name/ organization will be displayed at the tee sign for your hole and will be included in the Caddie Guide for the event.

Full page ad space in the Caddie Guide
$100

Full page ad space in the Caddie Guide

Half page ad space in the Caddie Guide -
$50

Half page ad space in the Caddie Guide

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