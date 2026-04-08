DGPT Q-Series: PA State Disc Golf Championship 2026 presented by TreeMagnets Sponsorship Opportunities

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About this shop
Your organization will be recognized as the official sponsor of Klines Run and will include the following benefits:
Your organization will be recognized as the official sponsor of Muddy Run DGC and will include the following benefits:
Your organization will be recognized as the official sponsor of Roland Park and will include the following benefits:
Your organization will be recognized as the official sponsor of Ship Rock DGC and will include the following benefits:
Your organization will be recognized as the official sponsor of South Hills Park and will include the following benefits:
Enjoy on-site vending during the Fly-Mart with your own dedicated space. The Fly-Mart will be in operation all day Friday during the check-in, side games, and the opening party being hosted at Roland Park Disc Golf Course
in Akron.
Your name/ organization will be displayed at the tee sign for your hole and will be included in the Caddie Guide for the event.
Full page ad space in the Caddie Guide
Half page ad space in the Caddie Guide
$
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