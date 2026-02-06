Diamond Girls Softball Association

Offered by

Diamond Girls Softball Association

About the memberships

Coach Registration - Fall 2026

8u: Kid/Coach Pitch (35')
$150

No expiration

Players who are 8 years old or younger, as of September 1 are eligible for this division. Pitching distance up to 35'; game balls are 11".

10u: Fastpitch (35')
$185

No expiration

Players who are 10 years old or younger, as of September 1 are eligible for this division. Pitching distance up to 35'; game balls are 11".

12u: Fastpitch (40')
$185

No expiration

Players who are 12 years old or younger, as of September 1 are eligible for this division. Pitching distance up to 40'; game balls are 12".

14u: Fastpitch (43')
$185

No expiration

Players who are 14 years old or younger, as of September 1 are eligible for this division. Pitching distance up to 43'; game balls are 12".

HS: Fastpitch (43')
$185

No expiration

Players who are 18 years old or younger, as of September 1 are eligible for this division. Pitching distance up to 43'; game balls are 12".

HS: Fastpitch (43') - Admin Only
$1

No expiration

Add a donation for Diamond Girls Softball Association

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!