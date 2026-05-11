dHERby 2026: A Decade of Impact

About this event
Join the Celebration
Enjoy an unforgettable afternoon of inspiration, connection, and celebration at dHERby 2026. Your ticket includes access to the luncheon experience, silent auction, best hat competition, community celebration, and the closing sound bowl healing experience.
Come dressed in your derby finest and help celebrate a decade of impact, leadership, and community transformation.
Support the Mission at Any Level
Can’t attend but still want to support the journey? Become a Thread Builder by making a contribution that helps weave stronger futures throughout our communities. Every gift helps continue the work of education, wellbeing, leadership, and service.
Because legacy is not built alone.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!