Dunedin Highland Middle School Band Boosters Association Inc.
DHMS Band Boosters Winter Concerts Silent Auction

70 Patricia Ave, Dunedin, FL 34698, USA

Friday Night Fun item
Friday Night Fun
$50

Starting bid

$50 gift card to AMC Cinemas

Jenga

Exploding Kittens

Rook

Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza

Phase 10 Flip

6 different movie theater sized candies

Game Day item
Game Day
$100

Starting bid

4 seats to 25-26 USF Bulls basketball game

$50 gift card to Dicks gift card

Football charcuterie board

Buccaneers Jenga

2 USF koozies

Cracker Jack, sunflower seeds, and peanuts

Bookish Bliss item
Bookish Bliss
$50

Starting bid

$30 gift card to Back in the Day Books

$30 gift card to Audible

Bluetooth speaker

Reading Journal

Cozy blanket

Candle

Bookmarks

Blue Jays Spring Training Fan Pack item
Blue Jays Spring Training Fan Pack
$150

Starting bid

4 tickets to non-premium 2026 Toronto Blue Jays Spring Training game

4 Toronto Blue Jays hats

Joey Votto Bobblehead

Cracker Jack and sunflower seeds

But First, Coffee item
But First, Coffee
$25

Starting bid

$10 gift card to Dunedin Coffee & Bakery

2 bags of Counter Culture Coffee

Vanilla and salted caramel syrups

Mushroom coffee

Scottish breakfast tea

Dunedin coffee mug

Lemon honey and peppermint stirrers

Biscotti and shortbread

Date Night at Home item
Date Night at Home
$50

Starting bid

$25 gift card to Ed's Fine Wines

2 bottles of sparkling cider + two glasses

Charcuterie board

Olives, assorted jams and crackers

Pretzels, truffles, and shortbread


Fresh Face Forward! item
Fresh Face Forward!
$75

Starting bid

Express Facial at Fresh Facial Bar and Lash Lounge (Tarpon Springs)

Magnolia Soap Sugar Scrub

Two eye masks

Cherry blossom face mask

Golden moon dip facial mousse

Eucalyptus take out box from Sonoma Lavender

Terrycloth headband and scrunchie

Hydration face care trio

Tangerine coconut candle

Vanilla citrus room spray

Sweet orange hand soap

Towel, scalp massager, and body brush

Rest and Renew item
Rest and Renew
$75

Starting bid

$70 gift card to Hand and Stone

Foot scrub kit

Magnolia Soap Company Body Butter

Four bath bombs and one shower steamer

Wandering Pines and Spiced Apple Cider hand soap

Buttermilk lavender lotion

Orange Blossom bathroom spray

Orange and cinnamon bath bar

Shower poufs and bath gloves


Dunedin Eats item
Dunedin Eats
$100

Starting bid

2 - $25 gift cards to Eddies Bar and Grill

$25 gift card to Sonder Social Club

$15 to Hot Dogs on Main

2 free appetizers or entrees at Eddies Bar and Grill

HOB shirt (AS), pint glass, and koozie

Body by Craft Beer shirt (AL) from 7venth Sun Brewery

Just Chill shift (AS) from Mangos and Marley

Bag of Dunedin Mix from Harley's Popcorn

4 pack of Dips from Dunedin

Local Honey


A Day in Dunedin item
A Day in Dunedin
$200

Starting bid

Greens fees for four and two cart rentals at Dunedin Golf Club

Large candle making experience at Sea Love

2 Dunedin History Museum shirts (AM and AL)

Dunedinopoly

Yesteryear I Lived in Paradise book

Honeymoon Island towel, hat and keychain

Dunedin Pillow Hug, notecards and earrings from the Great Giftsby

Assorted City of Dunedin merch

All in a Dunedin Tote!

DHMS Band Boosters Extravaganza item
DHMS Band Boosters Extravaganza
$75

Starting bid

4 VIP tickets to the Spring Concert

DHMS Band drawstring backpack

DHMS Band "buttery soft" blanket

DHMS Band water bottle

Highland Cow Stuffie

Safety Harbor Sampler item
Safety Harbor Sampler
$100

Starting bid

2 $50 gift cards to Gigglewaters

$25 gift card to Aerie Lane Home

The Tides candle, koozies, keychain and sticker

Spice of the Harbor Todd's Twist sauce

