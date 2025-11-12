DHMS Band Boosters Winter Concerts Silent Auction

Hosted by
Starting bid
$50 gift card to AMC Cinemas
Jenga
Exploding Kittens
Rook
Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza
Phase 10 Flip
6 different movie theater sized candies
Starting bid
4 seats to 25-26 USF Bulls basketball game
$50 gift card to Dicks gift card
Football charcuterie board
Buccaneers Jenga
2 USF koozies
Cracker Jack, sunflower seeds, and peanuts
Starting bid
$30 gift card to Back in the Day Books
$30 gift card to Audible
Bluetooth speaker
Reading Journal
Cozy blanket
Candle
Bookmarks
Starting bid
4 tickets to non-premium 2026 Toronto Blue Jays Spring Training game
4 Toronto Blue Jays hats
Joey Votto Bobblehead
Cracker Jack and sunflower seeds
Starting bid
$10 gift card to Dunedin Coffee & Bakery
2 bags of Counter Culture Coffee
Vanilla and salted caramel syrups
Mushroom coffee
Scottish breakfast tea
Dunedin coffee mug
Lemon honey and peppermint stirrers
Biscotti and shortbread
Starting bid
$25 gift card to Ed's Fine Wines
2 bottles of sparkling cider + two glasses
Charcuterie board
Olives, assorted jams and crackers
Pretzels, truffles, and shortbread
Starting bid
Express Facial at Fresh Facial Bar and Lash Lounge (Tarpon Springs)
Magnolia Soap Sugar Scrub
Two eye masks
Cherry blossom face mask
Golden moon dip facial mousse
Eucalyptus take out box from Sonoma Lavender
Terrycloth headband and scrunchie
Hydration face care trio
Tangerine coconut candle
Vanilla citrus room spray
Sweet orange hand soap
Towel, scalp massager, and body brush
Starting bid
$70 gift card to Hand and Stone
Foot scrub kit
Magnolia Soap Company Body Butter
Four bath bombs and one shower steamer
Wandering Pines and Spiced Apple Cider hand soap
Buttermilk lavender lotion
Orange Blossom bathroom spray
Orange and cinnamon bath bar
Shower poufs and bath gloves
Starting bid
2 - $25 gift cards to Eddies Bar and Grill
$25 gift card to Sonder Social Club
$15 to Hot Dogs on Main
2 free appetizers or entrees at Eddies Bar and Grill
HOB shirt (AS), pint glass, and koozie
Body by Craft Beer shirt (AL) from 7venth Sun Brewery
Just Chill shift (AS) from Mangos and Marley
Bag of Dunedin Mix from Harley's Popcorn
4 pack of Dips from Dunedin
Local Honey
Starting bid
Greens fees for four and two cart rentals at Dunedin Golf Club
Large candle making experience at Sea Love
2 Dunedin History Museum shirts (AM and AL)
Dunedinopoly
Yesteryear I Lived in Paradise book
Honeymoon Island towel, hat and keychain
Dunedin Pillow Hug, notecards and earrings from the Great Giftsby
Assorted City of Dunedin merch
All in a Dunedin Tote!
Starting bid
4 VIP tickets to the Spring Concert
DHMS Band drawstring backpack
DHMS Band "buttery soft" blanket
DHMS Band water bottle
Highland Cow Stuffie
Starting bid
2 $50 gift cards to Gigglewaters
$25 gift card to Aerie Lane Home
The Tides candle, koozies, keychain and sticker
Spice of the Harbor Todd's Twist sauce
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!