DHVHQT Statue of Liberty Ticket 2025

🛥️ Included:
Ferry to Statue of Liberty,
Pedestal access, Group pictures.
Follow event host directions.
Includes: Priority reserved check-in time, which saves time prior to boarding. Also includes: Round-trip Ferry access to the grounds of the Statue of Liberty on Liberty Island, plus the Ellis Island Immigration Museum on Ellis Island.
• See the interior of the Pedestal of the Statue of Liberty.
• Also visit the new Statue of Liberty Museum on Liberty Island.
🛥️ Included:
Ferry to Statue of Liberty,
Pedestal access, Group pictures.
Follow event host directions.
Includes: Priority reserved check-in time, which saves time prior to boarding. Also includes: Round-trip Ferry access to the grounds of the Statue of Liberty on Liberty Island, plus the Ellis Island Immigration Museum on Ellis Island.
• See the interior of the Pedestal of the Statue of Liberty.
• Also visit the new Statue of Liberty Museum on Liberty Island.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!