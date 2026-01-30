Hosted by

Kempton Street Literacy Academy PTA

About this event

Dia Del Niño Carnival Vendor Registration

740 Kempton St

Spring Valley, CA 91977, USA

Direct Sales Vendor
$30

Vendor Fee Includes:

     • Space 10' x10' for one booth/table

     • Exposure to 300+ families

     • Promotion through PTA channels


Vendor Requirements:

     • Vendors must provide their own table, tent, and setup

     • Food vendors must comply with local health requirements

     • Vendors must donate a $15-$20 gift to give away as a drawing prize.

Resource Vendor
$30

Vendor Fee Includes:

     • Space 10' x10' for one booth/table

     • Exposure to 300+ families

     • Promotion through PTA channels

Vendor Requirements:

     • Vendors must provide their own table, tent, and setup

     • Vendors may donate a gift to give away as a drawing prize.

Food Vendors
Free

Vendor Fee Includes:

     • Space for one booth/table/truck

     • Exposure to 300+ families

     • Promotion through PTA channels

Vendor Requirements:

     • Vendors must provide their own table, tent, and/or setup

     • Vendors may donate a gift to give away as a drawing prize.


Food Vendors:

  • Food vendors must comply with local health requirements
  • Agree to donate 20% of their total event sales (commission) to Kempton PTA 
  • Submit payment within 1-2 weeks after the event.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!