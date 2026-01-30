Dia Del Niño Carnival Vendor Registration

About this event
Vendor Fee Includes:
• Space 10' x10' for one booth/table
• Exposure to 300+ families
• Promotion through PTA channels
Vendor Requirements:
• Vendors must provide their own table, tent, and setup
• Food vendors must comply with local health requirements
• Vendors must donate a $15-$20 gift to give away as a drawing prize.
Vendor Fee Includes:
• Space 10' x10' for one booth/table
• Exposure to 300+ families
• Promotion through PTA channels
Vendor Requirements:
• Vendors must provide their own table, tent, and setup
• Vendors may donate a gift to give away as a drawing prize.
Vendor Fee Includes:
• Space for one booth/table/truck
• Exposure to 300+ families
• Promotion through PTA channels
Vendor Requirements:
• Vendors must provide their own table, tent, and/or setup
• Vendors may donate a gift to give away as a drawing prize.
Food Vendors:
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!