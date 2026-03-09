Hosted by

Hispanic Heritage of Odessa

About this event

Día Del Niño Celebration 2026 – Sponsorship Opportunities

1015 N County Rd W

Odessa, TX 79763, USA

Padrino / Madrina del Evento – Presenting Sponsor
$5,000

The heart and soul behind the celebration!


• Naming rights: "[Business Name] Presents: Día del Niño"


• Top logo placement on all banners, signage, and flyers


• Logo printed on event t-shirts


• Dedicated social media posts before, during, and after the event


• Premium branded booth space


• First recognition by the event emcee


• Press release recognition


• First right of refusal for next year's naming rights

Sol Sponsor
$2,500

The brightest supporter of our celebration!


• Logo on event banners and signage


• Logo on event t-shirts


• Dedicated social media spotlight post


• Branded booth space at the event


• Logo on community event flyers


• Recognition by emcee during the event

Arcoíris Sponsor
$1,000

Bringing color and joy to the celebration!


• Logo on event banners


• Logo on event flyers


• Social media recognition


• Booth space at the event


• Recognition by the emcee

Globo Sponsor
$500

Every celebration needs balloons!


• Logo on event banners


• Name on event flyers


• Social media mention


• Recognition by the emcee

Flor Sponsor
$250

Small but beautiful — every flower matters!


• Name listed on event signage


• Name on event flyers


• Group thank-you post on social media

Dulce Sponsor
$100

Sweet support for the kids!


• Name listed on event flyer/program


• Social media group thank-you post

Add a donation for Hispanic Heritage of Odessa

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!