Día Del Niño Celebration 2026 – Sponsorship Opportunities

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About this event
The heart and soul behind the celebration!
• Naming rights: "[Business Name] Presents: Día del Niño"
• Top logo placement on all banners, signage, and flyers
• Logo printed on event t-shirts
• Dedicated social media posts before, during, and after the event
• Premium branded booth space
• First recognition by the event emcee
• Press release recognition
• First right of refusal for next year's naming rights
The brightest supporter of our celebration!
• Logo on event banners and signage
• Logo on event t-shirts
• Dedicated social media spotlight post
• Branded booth space at the event
• Logo on community event flyers
• Recognition by emcee during the event
Bringing color and joy to the celebration!
• Logo on event banners
• Logo on event flyers
• Social media recognition
• Booth space at the event
• Recognition by the emcee
Every celebration needs balloons!
• Logo on event banners
• Name on event flyers
• Social media mention
• Recognition by the emcee
Small but beautiful — every flower matters!
• Name listed on event signage
• Name on event flyers
• Group thank-you post on social media
Sweet support for the kids!
• Name listed on event flyer/program
• Social media group thank-you post
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