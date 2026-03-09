Día Del Niño Celebration 2026 – Sponsorship Opportunities

The heart and soul behind the celebration!





• Naming rights: "[Business Name] Presents: Día del Niño"





• Top logo placement on all banners, signage, and flyers





• Logo printed on event t-shirts





• Dedicated social media posts before, during, and after the event





• Premium branded booth space





• First recognition by the event emcee





• Press release recognition





• First right of refusal for next year's naming rights