Diabetes Network Of Arizona Swag

This limited-edition tee celebrates Betting on a Cure 2025 — designed for our community, by our community in partnership with State 48 Foundation.
Our signature Diabetes Network of Arizona tee says what we’re all about — unity, strength, and living life fully with Type 1. The shirt that makes a statement
Keep it cool — literally and figuratively.
Whether it’s soda, sparkling water, or something stronger, our koozie keeps your drink chilled and your spirit warm. The perfect add-on to show your support at every BBQ, meetup, or tailgate.
Hydration with heart. 💙
Take your support everywhere! This premium tumbler keeps drinks icy cold (or hot if that’s your thing) and keeps your commitment to the T1D community front and center.
Top off your look with purpose.
This clean, classic cap is more than a hat — it’s a badge of support for Arizona’s T1D community. Perfect for camp, meetups, or just keeping cool in the AZ sun.
Designed and hand made by Caroline Summerville (T1D from Gilbert, Az) her specialty bracelets help send campers to youth camp through scholarships.
These specially designed shirts are the original BOAC staple. Designed by Lauren and Brian West, get your iconic shirt and wear it proud!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!