Diabetes Network Of Arizona Inc

Offered by

Diabetes Network Of Arizona Inc

About this shop

Diabetes Network Of Arizona Swag

BOAC Special Event T-shirt- Small item
BOAC Special Event T-shirt- Small item
BOAC Special Event T-shirt- Small
$30

This limited-edition tee celebrates Betting on a Cure 2025 — designed for our community, by our community in partnership with State 48 Foundation.

BOAC Special Event T-shirt- Medium item
BOAC Special Event T-shirt- Medium item
BOAC Special Event T-shirt- Medium
$30

This limited-edition tee celebrates Betting on a Cure 2025 — designed for our community, by our community in partnership with State 48 Foundation.

BOAC Special Event T-shirt- Large item
BOAC Special Event T-shirt- Large item
BOAC Special Event T-shirt- Large
$30

This limited-edition tee celebrates Betting on a Cure 2025 — designed for our community, by our community in partnership with State 48 Foundation.

BOAC Special Event T-shirt- XLarge item
BOAC Special Event T-shirt- XLarge item
BOAC Special Event T-shirt- XLarge
$30

This limited-edition tee celebrates Betting on a Cure 2025 — designed for our community, by our community in partnership with State 48 Foundation.

BOAC Special Event T-shirt- 2XLarge item
BOAC Special Event T-shirt- 2XLarge item
BOAC Special Event T-shirt- 2XLarge
$30

This limited-edition tee celebrates Betting on a Cure 2025 — designed for our community, by our community in partnership with State 48 Foundation.

BOAC Special Event T-shirt- Youth Small item
BOAC Special Event T-shirt- Youth Small item
BOAC Special Event T-shirt- Youth Small
$25

This limited-edition tee celebrates Betting on a Cure 2025 — designed for our community, by our community in partnership with State 48 Foundation.

BOAC Special Event T-shirt- Youth Medium item
BOAC Special Event T-shirt- Youth Medium item
BOAC Special Event T-shirt- Youth Medium
$25

This limited-edition tee celebrates Betting on a Cure 2025 — designed for our community, by our community in partnership with State 48 Foundation.

BOAC Special Event T-shirt- Youth Large item
BOAC Special Event T-shirt- Youth Large item
BOAC Special Event T-shirt- Youth Large
$25

This limited-edition tee celebrates Betting on a Cure 2025 — designed for our community, by our community in partnership with State 48 Foundation.

DNAZ Signature T-shirt- Small item
DNAZ Signature T-shirt- Small
$25

Our signature Diabetes Network of Arizona tee says what we’re all about — unity, strength, and living life fully with Type 1. The shirt that makes a statement

DNAZ Signature T-shirt- Medium item
DNAZ Signature T-shirt- Medium
$25

Our signature Diabetes Network of Arizona tee says what we’re all about — unity, strength, and living life fully with Type 1. The shirt that makes a statement

DNAZ Signature T-shirt- Large item
DNAZ Signature T-shirt- Large
$25

Our signature Diabetes Network of Arizona tee says what we’re all about — unity, strength, and living life fully with Type 1. The shirt that makes a statement

DNAZ Signature T-shirt- XLarge item
DNAZ Signature T-shirt- XLarge
$25

Our signature Diabetes Network of Arizona tee says what we’re all about — unity, strength, and living life fully with Type 1. The shirt that makes a statement

DNAZ Signature T-shirt- 2XLarge item
DNAZ Signature T-shirt- 2XLarge
$25

Our signature Diabetes Network of Arizona tee says what we’re all about — unity, strength, and living life fully with Type 1. The shirt that makes a statement

DNAZ Koozie item
DNAZ Koozie
$5

Keep it cool — literally and figuratively.
Whether it’s soda, sparkling water, or something stronger, our koozie keeps your drink chilled and your spirit warm. The perfect add-on to show your support at every BBQ, meetup, or tailgate.

BOAC Koozie item
BOAC Koozie
$5

Whether it’s soda, sparkling water, or something stronger, our koozie keeps your drink chilled and your spirit warm. The perfect add-on to show your support at every BBQ, meetup, or tailgate.

DNAZ Tumbler item
DNAZ Tumbler
$35

Hydration with heart. 💙
Take your support everywhere! This premium tumbler keeps drinks icy cold (or hot if that’s your thing) and keeps your commitment to the T1D community front and center.

DNAZ-Hat item
DNAZ-Hat
$30

Top off your look with purpose.
This clean, classic cap is more than a hat — it’s a badge of support for Arizona’s T1D community. Perfect for camp, meetups, or just keeping cool in the AZ sun.

DNAZ-Sticker
$2.50
BOAC Special Event Hat item
BOAC Special Event Hat
$25
Type One of a Kind Tie Dia-bead-es Originals item
Type One of a Kind Tie Dia-bead-es Originals item
Type One of a Kind Tie Dia-bead-es Originals item
Type One of a Kind Tie Dia-bead-es Originals
$6

Designed and hand made by Caroline Summerville (T1D from Gilbert, Az) her specialty bracelets help send campers to youth camp through scholarships.

Orginal BOAC T shirt
$25

These specially designed shirts are the original BOAC staple. Designed by Lauren and Brian West, get your iconic shirt and wear it proud!

Family Camp 2025 shirt
$5
Add a donation for Diabetes Network Of Arizona Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!