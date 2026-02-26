Diablo Valley Baseball Club Auction

Magic Johnson (Earvin “Magic” Johnson Jr.) is a legendary Hall of Fame NBA point guard widely regarded as one of the greatest players in basketball history. He led the Los Angeles Lakers to five NBA championships during the “Showtime” era. Known for his elite passing ability and unique 6'9" frame at the point guard position, Magic won three NBA MVP awards and was selected to 12 All-Star teams. He also earned an Olympic gold medal as a member of the legendary Dream Team in 1992.