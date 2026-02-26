Diablo Valley Baseball Club Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
Enjoy a round of golf for four at Contra Costa Country Club, including complimentary golf carts. Valid Tuesday–Thursday before 8:00 AM or after 12:00 PM. Expires December 31, 2026.
Starting bid
Dontrelle Willis ("D-Train") is a retired MLB Left-Handed pitcher, 2 time All-Star, and 2003 World Series champion with the Florida Marlins, renowned for his high leg kick and energetic personality. As a rookie in 2003, he won NL Rookie of the Year and later became the Marlins' only 20 game winner.
Starting bid
Magic Johnson (Earvin “Magic” Johnson Jr.) is a legendary Hall of Fame NBA point guard widely regarded as one of the greatest players in basketball history. He led the Los Angeles Lakers to five NBA championships during the “Showtime” era. Known for his elite passing ability and unique 6'9" frame at the point guard position, Magic won three NBA MVP awards and was selected to 12 All-Star teams. He also earned an Olympic gold medal as a member of the legendary Dream Team in 1992.
Starting bid
Enjoy a round of golf for four at Oakhurst Country Club, including complimentary golf cart rental and a $100 food and beverage credit to use during your visit. Valid through December 31, 2026.
Starting bid
DAKINE Heli Pro Ski/Board Back Pack, Snow Gloves, Fanny Pack, Honey Stinger Waffles + 4 Day Passes to Palisades Tahoe for 2026 season (black out dates may apply). Redemption codes sent to winner.
Starting bid
One bicycle of your choice (up to $1,000 value) from Big Dave’s in Pleasant Hill. Valid for in-stock bikes or special orders through Big Dave’s only. No cash or gift card substitutions.
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