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Diablo Valley Baseball Club

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Diablo Valley Baseball Club Auction

Contra Costa Country Club Foursome item
Contra Costa Country Club Foursome
$750

Starting bid

Enjoy a round of golf for four at Contra Costa Country Club, including complimentary golf carts.  Valid Tuesday–Thursday before 8:00 AM or after 12:00 PM. Expires December 31, 2026.

Dontrelle Willis Signed Jersey item
Dontrelle Willis Signed Jersey item
Dontrelle Willis Signed Jersey item
Dontrelle Willis Signed Jersey
$500

Starting bid

Dontrelle Willis ("D-Train") is a retired MLB Left-Handed pitcher, 2 time All-Star, and 2003 World Series champion with the Florida Marlins, renowned for his high leg kick and energetic personality.  As a rookie in 2003, he won NL Rookie of the Year and later became the Marlins' only 20 game winner.

Signed Magic Johnson Team USA jersey (Dream Team) item
Signed Magic Johnson Team USA jersey (Dream Team) item
Signed Magic Johnson Team USA jersey (Dream Team)
$500

Starting bid

Magic Johnson (Earvin “Magic” Johnson Jr.) is a legendary Hall of Fame NBA point guard widely regarded as one of the greatest players in basketball history. He led the Los Angeles Lakers to five NBA championships during the “Showtime” era.  Known for his elite passing ability and unique 6'9" frame at the point guard position, Magic won three NBA MVP awards and was selected to 12 All-Star teams. He also earned an Olympic gold medal as a member of the legendary Dream Team in 1992.

Oakhurst Country Club Golf Foursome item
Oakhurst Country Club Golf Foursome
$300

Starting bid

Enjoy a round of golf for four at Oakhurst Country Club, including complimentary golf cart rental and a $100 food and beverage credit to use during your visit. Valid through December 31, 2026. 

Ski / Board Package item
Ski / Board Package item
Ski / Board Package
$500

Starting bid

DAKINE Heli Pro Ski/Board Back Pack, Snow Gloves, Fanny Pack, Honey Stinger Waffles + 4 Day Passes to Palisades Tahoe for 2026 season (black out dates may apply). Redemption codes sent to winner.

Bicycle from Big Dave’s item
Bicycle from Big Dave’s
$500

Starting bid

One bicycle of your choice (up to $1,000 value) from Big Dave’s in Pleasant Hill. Valid for in-stock bikes or special orders through Big Dave’s only. No cash or gift card substitutions.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!