Hosted by
About this event
.A $20 diagnostic consultation is required to proceed. This consultation covers a 1-hour session to review your goals, challenges, or project needs. Once your payment is received via Zeffy, a calendar link will be emailed to you so you can select a convenient day and time for your consultation. If you anticipate needing more than one hour, please indicate that when scheduling so we can make appropriate accommodations.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!