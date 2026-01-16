Diamond & Pearl Extravaganza 2026

About this shop
What to expect:
RELAY FOR LIFE OF BERKELEY COUNTY
14TH ANNUAL DIAMOND & PEARL EXTRAVAGANZA
Heritage Hall, Inwood, WV
Saturday – April 11, 2026
Doors Open – 4 PM / Meal – 5:30 PM / Drawings 7:15PM
COST: $50 PER PERSON (incl. buffet meal w/2 entrees) or
$350 FOR TABLE OF 8 ($43 Discount)
All profits from this event will benefit Relay for Life of Berkeley County.
30 CHANCES* TO WIN CASH or JEWELRY!!!
*Includes 24 chances to win fine jewelry, 5 chances to win $100, & 1 chance to win $500
All jewelry purchased at Reeds Jewelers in Hagerstown, MD
Silent & Live Auction
Tip Jars
50/50 Raffles
Non-Smoking Event – Must be 18 years or older to purchase a ticket
Must have ticket to enter this event
No ticket sales at the door. All Sales Final.
What to expect:
RELAY FOR LIFE OF BERKELEY COUNTY
14TH ANNUAL DIAMOND & PEARL EXTRAVAGANZA
Heritage Hall, Inwood, WV
Saturday – April 11, 2026
Doors Open – 4 PM / Meal – 5:30 PM / Drawings 7:15PM
$350 FOR TABLE OF 8 ($43 Discount) (incl. buffet meal w/2 entrees)
All profits from this event will benefit Relay for Life of Berkeley County.
30 CHANCES* TO WIN CASH or JEWELRY!!!
*Includes 24 chances to win fine jewelry, 5 chances to win $100, & 1 chance to win $500
All jewelry purchased at Reeds Jewelers in Hagerstown, MD
Silent & Live Auction
Tip Jars
50/50 Raffles
Non-Smoking Event – Must be 18 years or older to purchase a ticket
Must have ticket to enter this event
No ticket sales at the door. All Sales Final.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!