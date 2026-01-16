Diamond & Pearl Extravaganza 2026

What to expect:

RELAY FOR LIFE OF BERKELEY COUNTY

14TH ANNUAL DIAMOND & PEARL EXTRAVAGANZA

Heritage Hall, Inwood, WV

Saturday – April 11, 2026

Doors Open – 4 PM / Meal – 5:30 PM / Drawings 7:15PM

COST: $50 PER PERSON (incl. buffet meal w/2 entrees) or

$350 FOR TABLE OF 8 ($43 Discount)

All profits from this event will benefit Relay for Life of Berkeley County.

30 CHANCES* TO WIN CASH or JEWELRY!!!

*Includes 24 chances to win fine jewelry, 5 chances to win $100, & 1 chance to win $500

All jewelry purchased at Reeds Jewelers in Hagerstown, MD

Silent & Live Auction

Tip Jars

50/50 Raffles

Non-Smoking Event – Must be 18 years or older to purchase a ticket

Must have ticket to enter this event

No ticket sales at the door. All Sales Final.