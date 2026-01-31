Diamond club boosters inc
Hosted by

Diamond club boosters inc

About this event

Sales closed

Poker Night Silent Auction

Pick-up location

2048 Belhaven Ave, Simi Valley, CA 93063, USA

Escape to Lucky Dog item
Escape to Lucky Dog
$200

Starting bid

101 Escape Room for 8 people

Lucky Dog $100 Gift card

Keychain

Sunglasses

Mug

Value $425

Family Fun Pass item
Family Fun Pass
$75

Starting bid

Freezer Bag

Slice House Gift Card

Fire Island Grill

2 Hours of Bowling for 5 People

Cold Stone Gift Card

Color Cafe Gift Card

Value $ 285

Hair Goals item
Hair Goals
$75

Starting bid

Monat Hair Products:

Leave-In Creme

Fortifying Conditioner

Blow Out Cream

Scalp Scrub

Shampoo

Hairspray

Value $260

Dave & Busters item
Dave & Busters
$50

Starting bid

60 Minute Unlimited Play Cards x5

Water Bottle

Pen

Toys

Value $150

Santa Barbara Daycation item
Santa Barbara Daycation
$75

Starting bid

Two Zoo Passes

Brophy Bros Gift Card

On the Alley Gift Certificate

Value $240

Westlake Golf Course item
Westlake Golf Course
$50

Starting bid

Two some with Cart Rental

Value $120

Glow Getter item
Glow Getter
$75

Starting bid

One Hour Massage/ Facial

Perfect Skin Cleanser Fresh Pads

Renewal Serum

Value $295

Pawsitivley Pampered by Ruben's Pet Grooming item
Pawsitivley Pampered by Ruben's Pet Grooming
$25

Starting bid

Dog Grooming Certificate (Small-Medium Size)

Dog Toys

Dog Treats

Travel Bowl

Value $175

Golfin' Around item
Golfin' Around
$50

Starting bid

1 Golf & Stuff Passes & Gaming Cards

6 Skating Plus Passes

Sharky’s Gift Card

Value $235

Salt & Stone item
Salt & Stone
$75

Starting bid

Black Rose Body Wash

Deodorant

Body Mist

Mini Trio

Value $220

Dinner, Drinks & Drama item
Dinner, Drinks & Drama
$40

Starting bid

2 Tickets to the Pink Martini on Friday, March 13th

Kettle One Lemon Drop Martini

Cold Stones Gift card

Wood Ranch Gift card

Chocolate

Value $215

Sterling Hills Country Club item
Sterling Hills Country Club
$100

Starting bid

Foursome

Value $600

Chick-Fil-A item
Chick-Fil-A
$40

Starting bid

Chick-Fil-A Reusable cups*

*Chance for a Golden Cup = Free Food for a Year

Stack of Gift Cards

Plush Cow

Value $125

Manny Machado Autographed Bat item
Manny Machado Autographed Bat
$150

Starting bid

Value $500

Elite Driving School item
Elite Driving School
$250

Starting bid

Behind the wheel Driving

Value $500

Art, Appetite & Fun item
Art, Appetite & Fun
$50

Starting bid

It’s Color Cafe Family Fun Pass

CPK Gift Card

Chick-fil-a Gift cards

Painting Apron

Paint Trays

Value $265

Sweat Haven item
Sweat Haven
$75

Starting bid

4 Infrared Sauna Sessions

Sweat Haven Hat

Water Flask

Hydration and Liver Support Packets

Massage Oil

Wood Therapy Massage Oil

Turkish Linen Wrap Towel

Value $225

Mountain Gate Country Club item
Mountain Gate Country Club
$400

Starting bid

Foursome

Studio City Golf Tee Club Evaluation

Value $1200

Simi YMCA item
Simi YMCA
$20

Starting bid

3-month Family Membership

Stanley Cup

Workout Towel

Value $355

