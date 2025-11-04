Diamond Edge Figure Skating Club's Reserved Parking Spot Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
Enjoy front-row convenience all season long! These exclusive reserved parking spots are located on the blue line side of the Willmar Civic Center, right next to the handicap parking area — making them the best spots in the lot! Your spot will have your family’s name proudly displayed and reserved through March!
Starting bid
Enjoy front-row convenience all season long! These exclusive reserved parking spots are located on the blue line side of the Willmar Civic Center, right next to the handicap parking area — making them the best spots in the lot! Your spot will have your family’s name proudly displayed and reserved through March!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!