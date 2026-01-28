Diamond Fairway Klassic - MACK Challenge Cup and 19th Hole Day Party

Entry into the MACK Challenge Cup competition





Two man registration includes cart, green fees, and driving range. Entry in longest drive/putting contests and post tournament awards luncheon/19th Hole Day Party.





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