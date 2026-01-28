KAPsi Foundation Of Decatur, Inc

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KAPsi Foundation Of Decatur, Inc

About this event

Diamond Fairway Klassic - MACK Challenge Cup and 19th Hole Day Party

1595 Centennial Olympic Pkwy NE

Conyers, GA 30013, USA

Atlanta Alumni Chapter - Two Man Team
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Entry into the MACK Challenge Cup competition


Two man registration includes cart, green fees, and driving range. Entry in longest drive/putting contests and post tournament awards luncheon/19th Hole Day Party.


*At checkout, Zeffy may suggest an optional contribution to keep the platform free for the KAPsi Foundation of Decatur. These donations help Zeffy cover the cost of credit card fees for each payment, maintain the platform and continue development of features to keep up with our growing fundraising needs. Feel free to use the drop down to set the donation to $0 if you choose not to contribute.

Alpharetta Smyrna Alumni Chapter - Two Man Team
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Entry into the MACK Challenge Cup competition


Two man registration includes cart, green fees, and driving range. Entry in longest drive/putting contests and post tournament awards luncheon/19th Hole Day Party.


*At checkout, Zeffy may suggest an optional contribution to keep the platform free for the KAPsi Foundation of Decatur. These donations help Zeffy cover the cost of credit card fees for each payment, maintain the platform and continue development of features to keep up with our growing fundraising needs. Feel free to use the drop down to set the donation to $0 if you choose not to contribute.

Carollton Douglasville Alumni Chapter - Two Man Team
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Entry into the MACK Challenge Cup competition


Two man registration includes cart, green fees, and driving range. Entry in longest drive/putting contests and post tournament awards luncheon/19th Hole Day Party.


*At checkout, Zeffy may suggest an optional contribution to keep the platform free for the KAPsi Foundation of Decatur. These donations help Zeffy cover the cost of credit card fees for each payment, maintain the platform and continue development of features to keep up with our growing fundraising needs. Feel free to use the drop down to set the donation to $0 if you choose not to contribute.

Conyers Covington Alumni Chapter - Two Man Team
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Entry into the MACK Challenge Cup competition


Two man registration includes cart, green fees, and driving range. Entry in longest drive/putting contests and post tournament awards luncheon/19th Hole Day Party.


*At checkout, Zeffy may suggest an optional contribution to keep the platform free for the KAPsi Foundation of Decatur. These donations help Zeffy cover the cost of credit card fees for each payment, maintain the platform and continue development of features to keep up with our growing fundraising needs. Feel free to use the drop down to set the donation to $0 if you choose not to contribute.

Decatur Alumni Chapter - Two Man Team
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Entry into the MACK Challenge Cup competition


Two man registration includes cart, green fees, and driving range. Entry in longest drive/putting contests and post tournament awards luncheon/19th Hole Day Party.


*At checkout, Zeffy may suggest an optional contribution to keep the platform free for the KAPsi Foundation of Decatur. These donations help Zeffy cover the cost of credit card fees for each payment, maintain the platform and continue development of features to keep up with our growing fundraising needs. Feel free to use the drop down to set the donation to $0 if you choose not to contribute.

Lawrenceville Duluth Alumni Chapter - Two Man Team
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Entry into the MACK Challenge Cup competition


Two man registration includes cart, green fees, and driving range. Entry in longest drive/putting contests and post tournament awards luncheon/19th Hole Day Party.


*At checkout, Zeffy may suggest an optional contribution to keep the platform free for the KAPsi Foundation of Decatur. These donations help Zeffy cover the cost of credit card fees for each payment, maintain the platform and continue development of features to keep up with our growing fundraising needs. Feel free to use the drop down to set the donation to $0 if you choose not to contribute.

Newnan Fairburn Alumni Chapter - Two Man Team
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Entry into the MACK Challenge Cup competition


Two man registration includes cart, green fees, and driving range. Entry in longest drive/putting contests and post tournament awards luncheon/19th Hole Day Party.


*At checkout, Zeffy may suggest an optional contribution to keep the platform free for the KAPsi Foundation of Decatur. These donations help Zeffy cover the cost of credit card fees for each payment, maintain the platform and continue development of features to keep up with our growing fundraising needs. Feel free to use the drop down to set the donation to $0 if you choose not to contribute.

South Fulton Alumni Chapter - Two Man Team
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Entry into the MACK Challenge Cup competition


Two man registration includes cart, green fees, and driving range. Entry in longest drive/putting contests and post tournament awards luncheon/19th Hole Day Party.


*At checkout, Zeffy may suggest an optional contribution to keep the platform free for the KAPsi Foundation of Decatur. These donations help Zeffy cover the cost of credit card fees for each payment, maintain the platform and continue development of features to keep up with our growing fundraising needs. Feel free to use the drop down to set the donation to $0 if you choose not to contribute.

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