About this event
Admission to the Diamond Fitness Awards 2026.
Join us for an unforgettable evening celebrating excellence, achievement, and leadership in the fitness industry. Your ticket includes entry to the awards ceremony, live entertainment, networking opportunities, and special event experiences.
Date: September 26, 2026
Time: 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM
📍 Venue: Porter Sanford III Performing Arts & Community Center
Address: 3181 Rainbow Drive, Decatur, GA 30034
Limited tickets available.
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