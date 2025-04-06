Join us for an unforgettable evening at the Diamond Noir Jubilee! This ticket includes admission for one guest, a buffet dinner, open bar, and access to all event festivities.
Join us for an unforgettable evening at the Diamond Noir Jubilee! This ticket includes admission for one guest, a buffet dinner, open bar, and access to all event festivities.
Couples Ticket
$235
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Perfect for pairs! Includes admission for two guests, a buffet dinner, open bar, and access to all event festivities-share the glamour of the night together.
Perfect for pairs! Includes admission for two guests, a buffet dinner, open bar, and access to all event festivities-share the glamour of the night together.
Table of Twelve
$1,380
This is a group ticket, it includes 12 tickets
Celebrate in style with a reserved table for twelve guests! This package includes admission, buffet dinner, and open bar for your entire group - perfect for friends, families, or businesses looking to enjoy the evening together. (Please note: This is a ticket purchase, not sponsorship. Sponsorships that include gala tickets are available separately based on contribution level.)
Celebrate in style with a reserved table for twelve guests! This package includes admission, buffet dinner, and open bar for your entire group - perfect for friends, families, or businesses looking to enjoy the evening together. (Please note: This is a ticket purchase, not sponsorship. Sponsorships that include gala tickets are available separately based on contribution level.)
The Maltese Muse Sponsorship
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Includes: Two complimentary gala tickets, your company name in the event program, logo placement on our entrance board, and recognition on our website's Partners page for 3 months.
Includes: Two complimentary gala tickets, your company name in the event program, logo placement on our entrance board, and recognition on our website's Partners page for 3 months.
The Staffordshire Star Sponsorship
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
Includes six complimentary gala tickets, company name printed in the event program, company logo displayed on the entrance board, and recognition on our website's Partners page for 6 months.
Includes six complimentary gala tickets, company name printed in the event program, company logo displayed on the entrance board, and recognition on our website's Partners page for 6 months.
The Saluki Legend Sponsorship
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Includes eight complimentary gala tickets, company name in the event program, company logo displayed on the entrance board, recognition on our website's Partners page for 9 months, and verbal recognition by the announcer during the event.
Includes eight complimentary gala tickets, company name in the event program, company logo displayed on the entrance board, recognition on our website's Partners page for 9 months, and verbal recognition by the announcer during the event.
The Leading Afghan Sponsorship
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 12 tickets
Includes a reserved table for twelve with table signage, company name in the event program, logo displayed on the entrance board, recognition on our website's Partners page for 12 months, and presentation as the title sponsor during main event remarks.
Includes a reserved table for twelve with table signage, company name in the event program, logo displayed on the entrance board, recognition on our website's Partners page for 12 months, and presentation as the title sponsor during main event remarks.
Add a donation for BRIDGEPORT ANIMAL RESCUE CREW INC. (BARC CT)
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!