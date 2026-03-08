Diamond Noir Jubilee Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Amazon Fire TV 50" 4k UHD Smart TV (2024 release), offering vibrant picture quality and easy access to streaming apps and live TV without cable. A perfect addition to any living space for movies, sports, and everyday entertainment.
Starting bid
DEWALT 172-piece mechanics tool set featuring a comprehensive range of sockets, ratchets, and accessories. Durable, high-quality tools perfect for home projects, automotive work, or professional use. A practical and valuable addition to any toolbox.
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Upgrade your mornings with the Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Maker by De'Longhi
Brew rich coffee or smooth expresso at the touch of a button with this sleek easy to use machine designed to deliver barista style results at home it offers multiple cup sizes and includes a starter set of capsules so you can enjoy your first cup right away.
Retail Value: $219
Starting bid
Create unforgettable memories with this Ultimate Family Fun Package, packed with entertainment for all ages.
Includes:
4 General Admission tickets to Lake Compounce
4 Right Field Porch tickets to Hartford Yard Goats
$100 voucher to Fairfield Theatre Company
From thrilling rides to a day at the ballpark and a night of live entertainment, this package offers something for everyone. Perfect for families looking to enjoy a variety of fun experiences throughout the year.
Starting bid
Beats Studio3 Wireless noise canceling over-ear headphones featuring Bluetooth connectivity, long battery life, and immersive sound quality. Stylish and comfortable, perfect for travel, work, or everyday listening.
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Professionally framed Michael Jordan memorabilia featuring iconic imagery, a timeline of Air Jordan Sneakers, career highlights, and a piece of game-used Chicago Bulls court. Beautifully presented and ready for display. A standout piece for basketball fans and collectors.
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Professionally framed memorabilia featuring Boston sports legends Bobby Orr, Ted Williams, and Larry Bird. A unique tribute to three iconic athletes across hockey, baseball, and basketball. Beautifully presented and ready for display. A must have piece for any Boston sports fan.
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Professionally framed Kobe Bryant "Mamba Forever" memorabilia featuring an iconic image alongside Michael Jordan, with signature elements and tribute detailing. Beautifully presented and ready for display. A meaningful piece for basketball fans and collectors.
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Professionally framed Boston Red Sox memorabilia celebrating the team's 9 World Series Championships. Features historic ticket replicas and iconic imagery across generations. Ready for display. A standout piece for any baseball fan.
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Professionally framed display featuring legendary golfers who have achieved the modern Grand Slam, including icons such as Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods. Includes imagery and major championship details across golf's most prestigious tournaments. A striking piece for golf fans and sports collectors.
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Professionally framed memorabilia featuring New York Yankees legends Joe DiMaggio and Mickey Mantle. Includes a classic black and white image, career highlights, and signature elements as displayed. Beautifully presented and ready for display. A timeless piece for baseball fans and collectors.
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Professionally framed memorabilia featuring Tiger Woods and Michael Jordan, highlighting two of the greatest athletes in sports history. Includes iconic imagery, logos, and signature elements as displayed. Beautifully presented and ready for display. A standout piece for sports fans and collectors.
Starting bid
Fresh herbs year-round with the LetPot LPH-SE Hydroponics Growing System.
Grow up to 12 plants at once with this sleek WiFi enabled system featuring a powerful LED grow light automatic watering and app control. Perfect for kitchens, apartments, or anyone who wants fresh ingredients with zero hassle.
Retail Value: $200
Starting bid
Complete Ring home security system including video doorbell, floodlight camera, indoor camera, and outdoor camera. Monitor your home from anywhere with smart alerts, video recording, and easy app control. A powerful and convenient home security upgrade.
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Elegant marble chess set featuring a white and green board with matching handcrafted pieces and a storage box. A timeless game and decorative piece, perfect for display or play. Ideal for both beginners and experienced players.
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A custom, hand-painted 9" x 12" pet portrait by artist Denise Cuccia, created from your favorite photograph. A one-of-a-kind piece designed to capture your pet's personality and be cherished for years to come.
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Treat your pup (or a fellow dog lover) with this thoughtfully curated gift basket filled with fun, functional, and interactive essentials.
Includes:
Wisdom Panel Dog DNA Test Kit
Assorted plush toys donated by Play Pet Brands
Gift Card from Play Pet Brands
Decorative keepsake basket
Starting bid
Keep your pup happy, healthy, and well cared for with this thoughtfully assembled dog care essentials basket.
Includes:
Premium dog treats donated by Treats to the Rescues
Dog shampoo and grooming supplies
Ear cleaning wipes
Feeding and enrichment accessories
Additional pet care items
Featuring high-quality, small-batch treats and everyday care essentials, this basket is perfect for any dog owner looking to spoil their pup while supporting rescue efforts.
Starting bid
Add a touch of elegance to any outfit with these Kate Spade floral stud earrings. Featuring a delicate flower design with soft lavender crystal accents, these timeless studs are perfect for everyday wear or special occasions. Beautifully presented in a gift box, they make a thoughtful gift or a stylish addition to your own jewelry collection.
Starting bid
Add a touch of modern elegance with this hammered gold pendant necklace.
Featuring a layered drop design with textured and polished elements, this piece offers a beautiful balance of shine and subtle detail. The hammered finish gives it a unique, artisanal look that pairs effortlessly with both casual and dressy styles.
A versatile accessory and a perfect gift for any jewelry lover.
Starting bid
Add a modern, artistic touch to your space with this original abstract painting by artist Natalie Ostin.
Created with acrylic on canvas, this 16" x 20" piece features a soft, layered composition with warm red tones and subtle neutrals, making it a versatile addition to a variety of interiors.
Finished edges allow for immediate display, no framing required.
A beautiful, one-of-a-kind piece perfect for home or office decor.
Starting bid
Bring movement and modern sophistication into your space with this original abstract painting by artist and interior designer Dorothy Robertshaw, A.S.I.D.
This striking piece features fluid, organic forms in layered tones of teal, white, and soft neutrals, creating a sense of motion and depth. The composition makes it a bold yet versatile statement for a variety of interiors.
Dorothy Robertshaw is a professional artist and interior designer, adding both artistic and design credibility to this one-of-a-kind work.
A unique, ready-to-display piece perfect for home or office decor.
Starting bid
Bring a sense of calm and coastal beauty into your space with this framed fine art photograph by Tom Kretsch of Peaceful Places.
Featuring a serene ocean view framed by classic architectural lines, this piece captures a quiet moment of reflection and relaxation. It's soft tones and balanced composition make it a versatile addition to both home and professional settings.
Professionally framed and ready to display, this artwork is perfect for creating a peaceful atmosphere in any room.
Starting bid
Celebrate rescue, art, and second chances with this one-of-a-kind hand-painted champagne bottle.
Featuring custom artwork of beloved BARC alumni dogs, this unique piece was created by artist Larla Wirtz exclusively for this event. Each detail is hand-painted, making it a truly special and meaningful keepsake.
Perfect as a decorative statement piece, collector's item, or gift for any dog lover and rescue supporter.
Starting bid
Elegantly framed Display featuring Coco Chanel, including a classic portrait, Chanel logo, and iconic quote. A sophisticated piece that adds timeless style to any space. Beautifully presented and ready for display.
Starting bid
Professionally framed patriotic display featuring the opening of the U.S. Constitution set against an American flag backdrop. A classic and meaningful piece, beautifully presented and ready for display in any home or office.
Starting bid
Professionally framed Jimmy Buffett tribute display featuring iconic album covers, imagery, and signature elements as shown. A fun and vibrant piece celebrating the Margaritaville lifestyle. Ready for display and perfect for fans.
Starting bid
Professionally framed memorabilia featuring Pink in a striking portrait with a dog, accompanied by an engraved quote about animals. Beautifully presented and ready for display. A great piece for fans and animal lovers alike.
Starting bid
Professionally framed memorabilia featuring Drake Maye of the New England Patriots, including an action image and signature element as displayed. Clearly presented and ready for display. A great piece for Patriots fans and football collectors.
Starting bid
Celebrate the Boston Celtics' 2024 NBA Championship with this professionally framed commemorative display. Featuring dynamic imagery of key moments and players, including Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, along with the iconic Celtics logo, this piece captures the excitement of a historic season.
Beautifully matted and framed, this display is ready to hang and makes a perfect addition for any Celtics fan or sports memorabilia collector.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!