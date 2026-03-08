Diamond Noir Jubilee Silent Auction

Keep your pup happy, healthy, and well cared for with this thoughtfully assembled dog care essentials basket.

Includes:

Premium dog treats donated by Treats to the Rescues

Dog shampoo and grooming supplies

Ear cleaning wipes

Feeding and enrichment accessories

Additional pet care items





Featuring high-quality, small-batch treats and everyday care essentials, this basket is perfect for any dog owner looking to spoil their pup while supporting rescue efforts.