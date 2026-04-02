Hidden Gems Lifestyle

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Hidden Gems Lifestyle

About this event

DIAMOND PASS

Pleasure Palace

Atlanta, GA

COUPLES- Diamond Pass
$100

Grants entry for one couple to 2 events through 12/19/26 OR two couples to a single event. You will receive 2 discount codes to register for events of your choice.

SINGLE WOMAN - Diamond Pass
$40

Grants entry for one single woman to 2 events through 12/19/26 OR two single woman to a single event. You will receive 2 discount codes to register for events of your choice.

SINGLE MAN - Diamond Pass
$100

Grants entry for single man to 2 events through 12/19/26 OR two single men to a single event. You will receive 2 discount codes to register for events of your choice.

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