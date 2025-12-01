Diamonds & Denim

Hosted by
About this event
✨💎 Diamond & Denim Night 💎✨
Get ready to shine and have a little fun! Join us for a night of gambling, dancing, and nonstop good vibes. All while supporting a great cause. Slip on your diamonds, throw on your denim, and let’s make memories that sparkle!
🎲 High-energy casino games
💃 Dancing the night away
🤝 Raising funds to support our mission
Its glamour meets casual, fun meets, and you won’t want to miss it! ✨
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!