Diamonds & Denim

✨💎 Diamond & Denim Night 💎✨

Get ready to shine and have a little fun! Join us for a night of gambling, dancing, and nonstop good vibes. All while supporting a great cause. Slip on your diamonds, throw on your denim, and let’s make memories that sparkle!

🎲 High-energy casino games

💃 Dancing the night away

🤝 Raising funds to support our mission

Its glamour meets casual, fun meets, and you won’t want to miss it! ✨



