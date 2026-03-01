GRE Gala 2026: Auction #2 - GRE Exclusives & Adventure is Out There

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
Earn some extra points with your child by giving their entire class an extra recess with Mr. Lucas! It is sure to be a GREat time for everyone.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Don't worry about getting up early to stand in line for a space. Enjoy a reserved table, with four chairs, at the Governor's Ranch HOA Pool for the 4th of July 2026.
*Must be a Governor’s Ranch HOA member in good standing to bid on and win this item.
Starting bid
Step into real -life video games to Beat the Bomb, the world's craziest team game. In the paint, foam, or slime mission experience, your team of 4-6 players will gear up in hazmat suits and advance through 5 hi-tech video game rooms, including a Laser Maze, to earn time on the bomb clock. You'll use that time in the 5th and final room to disarm a Paint, Foam or Slime Bomb, or else...GET BLASTED!
Details and Restrictions:
Starting bid
Tickets for 4 to the Denver Zoo accompanied by a complete set of Kids Conservation Books from the Katie Adamson Conservation Fund.
Starting bid
Weather not cooperating for some outside family fun? Change the game plan and enjoy an inside experience instead.
Starting bid
A reusable shopping bag filled with a variety of items from Trader Joe's.
Starting bid
Looking for a great Mother's Day gift?
Mother's Day Dish Towel, Frame, Mini Vase, Paperweight, Block Sign, Round Vintage Framed Sign, 2 coupons for Free 8" Cake in a Box, Lunch Bag.
Starting bid
The First Watch Gift Box includes: an acrylic tumbler, cookbook, breakfast themed socks, and gift cards.
Starting bid
Add a touch of fun and style to your next event with our modern, social photo booth—a guest favorite that captures memories in the moment. Our booth lets guests snap photos, GIFs, and boomerangs, instantly share them to their phones, and take home beautiful printed keepsakes from your celebration.
Valid for a 3-hour Social Photo Booth rental
Starting bid
2 x Two-hour dig session at Kid's Dig for children 7 and under.
Starting bid
One birthday party for up to 12 attendees. Party can take place at either 5280 Gymnastics locations.
Party includes 1 hour in the gym and 1/2 hour in the party room.
Starting bid
Framed display includes a Taylor Swift hand-signed CD album insert as well as the Tortured Poets Department CD.
*Item will be directly shipped to winning bidder within two weeks of auction.
Starting bid
Features 5 (or more) hand signed collectibles from all-time greats, former all-stars, and fan favorites from all of the major sports.
Possible hand signed items include sports cards, photos, artwork, programs, baseballs, hockey pucks, and more. Includes a certificate of authenticity or a hologram.
Items will be mailed directly to winning bidder approx 2 weeks after auction via FedEx.
Starting bid
4 players for 18 holes of golf at Raccoon Creek Golf Course.
Details:
Starting bid
Take a night off to relax.
Enjoy a one night stay at The Crawford Hotel @ Denver Union Station. Includes valet.
FMV $500
Offer Expires March 2027
Starting bid
Enjoy a 1-night stay for two in a standard room.
Starting bid
Experience Lariat Lodge Brewing Co in style!
Starting bid
Take in a local cultural attraction. See a show at the Miners Alley Performing Arts Center in Golden.
2 tickets for a 2026 Mainstage show.
Shows are approximately 2 hours long and may include mature content.
Starting bid
Enjoy one month of unlimited Yoga for you and a friend!
Starting bid
Go to the gym, go swimming, and so much more.
4 x one-time complimentary pass to a Foothills Park & Rec facility.
Expires: 8/31/2026
Starting bid
Are you not moving as well as you could be? Do you experience back pain/discomfort?
Take advantage of this spectacular Chiropractic Services with Dr. Luck at A Better Back Clinic.
This service includes the initial consultation, x-rays, and 6 sessions. Must be redeemed by 4/6/2026
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
A Complete Aligner Orthodontic Treatment.
*Braces for Children, Teens and Adults
Starting bid
Signature Glow Facial from Skin Essentials is the perfect recipe for radiant, flowing skin. Exfoliate, hydrate and brighten your skin with lactic acid, vitamin c, and glycolic acid. Includes a relaxing facial massage.
Starting bid
Give your tastebuds something new to try with this two pack of Fused Olive Oil and Balsamic Vinegar.
Starting bid
Holiday lighting installation and take down donated by Holiday Exteriors. Includes up to 150' of roof/gutter line and up to 250' of lights on bushes or trees at your home.
Any color scheme and sized light bulbs included. Installation will be performed before Thanksgiving and taken down in the month of January.
No tangled strands or burnt out bulbs. Leave the holiday lighting to the pros.
Good for the November 2026 - January 2027
Approx. value $1600.00
