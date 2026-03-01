Governor's Ranch Elementary PTA
Governor's Ranch Elementary PTA

Governor's Ranch Elementary PTA

GRE Gala 2026: Auction #2 - GRE Exclusives & Adventure is Out There

Recess with the Principal - 4th - Arnold item
Recess with the Principal - 4th - Arnold
$100

Starting bid

Earn some extra points with your child by giving their entire class an extra recess with Mr. Lucas! It is sure to be a GREat time for everyone.

Recess with the Principal - 4th - Lucero item
Recess with the Principal - 4th - Lucero
$100

Starting bid

Recess with the Principal - 4th - Mailo item
Recess with the Principal - 4th - Mailo
$100

Starting bid

Recess with the Principal - 5th - Fischer item
Recess with the Principal - 5th - Fischer
$100

Starting bid

Recess with the Principal - 5th - Walls item
Recess with the Principal - 5th - Walls
$100

Starting bid

For the Family_4th of July Pool Time Fun item
For the Family_4th of July Pool Time Fun
$100

Starting bid

Don't worry about getting up early to stand in line for a space. Enjoy a reserved table, with four chairs, at the Governor's Ranch HOA Pool for the 4th of July 2026.


*Must be a Governor’s Ranch HOA member in good standing to bid on and win this item.

For the Family_Beat the Bomb item
For the Family_Beat the Bomb
$100

Starting bid

Step into real -life video games to Beat the Bomb, the world's craziest team game. In the paint, foam, or slime mission experience, your team of 4-6 players will gear up in hazmat suits and advance through 5 hi-tech video game rooms, including a Laser Maze, to earn time on the bomb clock. You'll use that time in the 5th and final room to disarm a Paint, Foam or Slime Bomb, or else...GET BLASTED!


Details and Restrictions:

  • Minimum 4 people / Maximum 6 people
  • Ages 8 and up (see website for time restrictions)
  • 1 hour session
  • Choose from paint, foam or slim missions
  • Includes photos and videos from the Bomb Room
  • Expires 3/7/2027
For the Family_Wildlife Wonder item
For the Family_Wildlife Wonder
$75

Starting bid

Tickets for 4 to the Denver Zoo accompanied by a complete set of Kids Conservation Books from the Katie Adamson Conservation Fund.

For the Family_Inside Playtime item
For the Family_Inside Playtime
$75

Starting bid

Weather not cooperating for some outside family fun? Change the game plan and enjoy an inside experience instead.


  • Slick City 90-minute action passes x3
  • Glowgolf Admission x 4
  • Outlanes Pinball Lounge - $40 gift card
For the Family_Trader Joe's Bag of Goodies item
For the Family_Trader Joe's Bag of Goodies
$50

Starting bid

A reusable shopping bag filled with a variety of items from Trader Joe's.

For the Family_Mother's Day Bring the Joy Bag item
For the Family_Mother's Day Bring the Joy Bag
$75

Starting bid

Looking for a great Mother's Day gift?


Mother's Day Dish Towel, Frame, Mini Vase, Paperweight, Block Sign, Round Vintage Framed Sign, 2 coupons for Free 8" Cake in a Box, Lunch Bag.

For the Family_First Watch Gift Box item
For the Family_First Watch Gift Box
$40

Starting bid

The First Watch Gift Box includes: an acrylic tumbler, cookbook, breakfast themed socks, and gift cards.

For the Family_Social Photo Booth item
For the Family_Social Photo Booth
$350

Starting bid

Add a touch of fun and style to your next event with our modern, social photo booth—a guest favorite that captures memories in the moment. Our booth lets guests snap photos, GIFs, and boomerangs, instantly share them to their phones, and take home beautiful printed keepsakes from your celebration.


Valid for a 3-hour Social Photo Booth rental


  • Event must be located within a 3-mile radius of Governors Ranch Elementary School
  • Subject to availability at the time of booking
  • Blackout dates apply: Memorial Day Weekend, 4th of July, and Labor Day Weekend
  • Certificate must be redeemed and event completed by March 31, 2027
  • Non-transferable and has no cash value
  • Advance reservation required
For the Kids_Kids Dig Experience item
For the Kids_Kids Dig Experience
$30

Starting bid

2 x Two-hour dig session at Kid's Dig for children 7 and under.

For the Kids_Birthday Party at 5280 Gymnastics item
For the Kids_Birthday Party at 5280 Gymnastics
$150

Starting bid

One birthday party for up to 12 attendees. Party can take place at either 5280 Gymnastics locations.


Party includes 1 hour in the gym and 1/2 hour in the party room.

Memorabilia_Taylor Swift Hand-Signed CD Album Display item
Memorabilia_Taylor Swift Hand-Signed CD Album Display
$500

Starting bid

Framed display includes a Taylor Swift hand-signed CD album insert as well as the Tortured Poets Department CD.


*Item will be directly shipped to winning bidder within two weeks of auction.

Memorabilia_Sports Legend Mega Mystery Bundle item
Memorabilia_Sports Legend Mega Mystery Bundle
$150

Starting bid

Features 5 (or more) hand signed collectibles from all-time greats, former all-stars, and fan favorites from all of the major sports.


Possible hand signed items include sports cards, photos, artwork, programs, baseballs, hockey pucks, and more. Includes a certificate of authenticity or a hologram.


Items will be mailed directly to winning bidder approx 2 weeks after auction via FedEx.

Sports&Outdoors_Golf Experience item
Sports&Outdoors_Golf Experience
$150

Starting bid

4 players for 18 holes of golf at Raccoon Creek Golf Course.


Details:

  • Valid for play Monday - Thursday after 11:00 am during the months of April - September.
  • Valid Monday - Thursday anytime from October - March.
  • NOT valid Friday - Sunday, Memorial Day, July 4th or Labor Day
Adults Only_A Night Away at the Crawford item
Adults Only_A Night Away at the Crawford
$200

Starting bid

Take a night off to relax.

Enjoy a one night stay at The Crawford Hotel @ Denver Union Station. Includes valet.


FMV $500


Offer Expires March 2027

Adults Only_A Night Away at the Limelight item
Adults Only_A Night Away at the Limelight
$200

Starting bid

Enjoy a 1-night stay for two in a standard room.

Adults Only_Lariat Lodge Gift Pack item
Adults Only_Lariat Lodge Gift Pack
$60

Starting bid

Experience Lariat Lodge Brewing Co in style!


  • Gift Card
  • Free pints
  • Baseball cap
  • Women's tank top
  • T-shirt
Adults Only_Go See a Show item
Adults Only_Go See a Show
$50

Starting bid

Take in a local cultural attraction. See a show at the Miners Alley Performing Arts Center in Golden.


2 tickets for a 2026 Mainstage show.


Shows are approximately 2 hours long and may include mature content.

Health&Wellness_Yoga6 item
Health&Wellness_Yoga6
$150

Starting bid

Enjoy one month of unlimited Yoga for you and a friend!

Health&Wellness_Foothills Park & Rec item
Health&Wellness_Foothills Park & Rec
$50

Starting bid

Go to the gym, go swimming, and so much more.


4 x one-time complimentary pass to a Foothills Park & Rec facility.


Expires: 8/31/2026

Health&Wellness_Chiropractic Care #1 item
Health&Wellness_Chiropractic Care #1
$300

Starting bid

Are you not moving as well as you could be? Do you experience back pain/discomfort?


Take advantage of this spectacular Chiropractic Services with Dr. Luck at A Better Back Clinic.


This service includes the initial consultation, x-rays, and 6 sessions. Must be redeemed by 4/6/2026

Health&Wellness_Chiropractic Care #2 item
Health&Wellness_Chiropractic Care #2
$300

Starting bid

Are you not moving as well as you could be? Do you experience back pain/discomfort?


Take advantage of this spectacular Chiropractic Services with Dr. Luck at A Better Back Clinic.


Health&Wellness_Chiropractic Care #3 item
Health&Wellness_Chiropractic Care #3
$300

Starting bid

Are you not moving as well as you could be? Do you experience back pain/discomfort?


Take advantage of this spectacular Chiropractic Services with Dr. Luck at A Better Back Clinic.


Health&Wellness_Full Aligner Treatment item
Health&Wellness_Full Aligner Treatment
$2,500

Starting bid

A Complete Aligner Orthodontic Treatment.


*Braces for Children, Teens and Adults

Signature Glow Facial item
Signature Glow Facial
$50

Starting bid

Signature Glow Facial from Skin Essentials is the perfect recipe for radiant, flowing skin. Exfoliate, hydrate and brighten your skin with lactic acid, vitamin c, and glycolic acid. Includes a relaxing facial massage.

BHF_Excite Your Tastebuds item
BHF_Excite Your Tastebuds
$25

Starting bid

Give your tastebuds something new to try with this two pack of Fused Olive Oil and Balsamic Vinegar.

Holiday Lighting Installation item
Holiday Lighting Installation
$800

Starting bid

Holiday lighting installation and take down donated by Holiday Exteriors. Includes up to 150' of roof/gutter line and up to 250' of lights on bushes or trees at your home. 


Any color scheme and sized light bulbs included.  Installation will be performed before Thanksgiving and taken down in the month of January. 


No tangled strands or burnt out bulbs. Leave the holiday lighting to the pros. 


Good for the November 2026 - January 2027


Approx. value $1600.00

