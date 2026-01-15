GRE Gala 2026 - Event Sponsorship

About this event
The ideal small business sponsor package! A Silver sponsorship offers a table-top opportunity to display marketing collateral and provide business cards or swag to our guests, along with these perks:
Looking to go a little bigger? Gold sponsorship provides space to display your marketing material either at our Wine Pull, Restaurant Row or at our DJ Booth - each sure to attract significant attention - as well as the following benefits:
Want to make sure your business gets in front of every attendee while treating some additional guests to a fun night out? Sponsor at the Platinum level to be featured and hyperlinked with our online advertising.
There can only be one! The Diamond sponsorship lives up to its name with sole designation of "Presenting Sponsor" across all event materials and promotions. Have your logo featured throughout the event in addition to these unique inclusions:
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!