Governor's Ranch Elementary PTA

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Governor's Ranch Elementary PTA

About this event

GRE Gala 2026 - Event Sponsorship

7301 W Bowles Ave

Littleton, CO 80123, USA

Silver Sponsor
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

The ideal small business sponsor package! A Silver sponsorship offers a table-top opportunity to display marketing collateral and provide business cards or swag to our guests, along with these perks:

  • 2 Gala Admission Tickets (gala admission, silent auction access, two drink tickets per person)
  • 2 social media posts
Gold Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Looking to go a little bigger? Gold sponsorship provides space to display your marketing material either at our Wine Pull, Restaurant Row or at our DJ Booth - each sure to attract significant attention - as well as the following benefits:

  • 2 Gala Admission Tickets (gala admission, silent auction access, two drink tickets per person)
  • 2 social media posts
  • DJ acknowledgement at the event
Platinum Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Want to make sure your business gets in front of every attendee while treating some additional guests to a fun night out? Sponsor at the Platinum level to be featured and hyperlinked with our online advertising.

  • 4 Gala Admission Tickets (gala admission, silent auction access, two drink tickets per person)
  • 4 social media posts
  • On-premise signage (provided by sponsor)
  • 1/2 page AD in GRE Newsletter
  • DJ acknowledgement at the event
Diamond Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

There can only be one! The Diamond sponsorship lives up to its name with sole designation of "Presenting Sponsor" across all event materials and promotions. Have your logo featured throughout the event in addition to these unique inclusions:

  • 6 Gala Admission Tickets (gala admission, silent auction access, two drink tickets per person)
  • 6 social media posts
  • On-premise signage (provided by sponsor)
  • Full page AD in GRE Newsletter
  • "Presented By" and logo on all event materials
  • DJ acknowledgement at the event
Add a donation for Governor's Ranch Elementary PTA

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