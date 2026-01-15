GRE Gala 2026 - Event Sponsorship

There can only be one! The Diamond sponsorship lives up to its name with sole designation of "Presenting Sponsor" across all event materials and promotions. Have your logo featured throughout the event in addition to these unique inclusions:

6 Gala Admission Tickets (gala admission, silent auction access, two drink tickets per person)

6 social media posts

On-premise signage (provided by sponsor)

Full page AD in GRE Newsletter

"Presented By" and logo on all event materials

DJ acknowledgement at the event