Diamonds and Dice Silent Auction: Tampa Woman's Club Celebrating 125 Years

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Enjoy a meal at Chick-Fil-A ($40) before or after you Dive into an unforgettable experience at the Florida Aquarium! This package includes four (4) general admission tickets to one of Tampa’s top attractions, located in the lively Channelside District. Advance reservation required 48 hours prior to visit. Expires 2/28/27. Value $240
Starting bid
Escape the ordinary at Splitsville Tiki + Social where you will find all the luxury bowling lanes and interactive gaming you love now with a vibrant tiki twist. Party Bowling package includes a 12-person kids or adult party on the weekend of your choice. 2 Lanes for 2 hours with shoe rental. Value $400
Starting bid
Enjoy two (2) general admission tickets to Zoo Tampa at Lowry Park, Tampa’s award-winning family attraction, featuring immersive habitats and up-close animal encounters. Includes a $20 gift card to Chick-fil-A for lunch for two, plus a high-resolution digital photo frame to showcase your favorite memories. Value $152
Starting bid
AR Workshop Tampa – Creative DIY Experience
AR Workshop Tampa is a hands-on, Do-It-Yourself workshop offering a unique and fun crafting experience for all skill levels. This item includes a $100 gift certificate that may be applied toward a team-building event, group gathering, child’s birthday party, or kids camp. (Photo not representation of actual item).
Value $100
Starting bid
Make a splash with four tickets to the Clearwater Marine Aquarium—voted Best Family Fun in the 2025 Visit St. Pete-Clearwater Besties Awards! Get up close with rescued marine animals, explore interactive exhibits, and experience an inspiring day dedicated to ocean conservation and rehabilitation. After your aquatic adventure, enjoy a delicious meal with a $50 gift card to Outback Steakhouse. Sun, sea, and steak—what more could you ask for?
Value $217
Starting bid
Strike a pose and make some memories! This certificate is good for a 2.5-hour photo shoot, perfect for capturing your next celebration—whether it’s a wedding, graduation, birthday party, or special milestone. Certificate is valid for six months and is non-transferable.
Value $250
Starting bid
Strike up some family fun at Brandon Crossroads Bowl with two bowling packages for four guests, including shoe rental! Enjoy a 14-inch pizza and a pitcher of soda to round out the perfect night out. Not valid on Fridays or Saturdays after 5:00 PM. Expires 5/27/26. $180
Starting bid
Enjoy one Environmental Family Portrait Session at beautiful Sunset Beach in Treasure Island. This package includes the portrait session (a $250 value) and a $100 credit toward your portrait order. Admission and parking fees are not included. Please note: pets are not allowed on the beach. Certificate expires 90 days after the event.
Value $350
Starting bid
Enjoy one Environmental Family Portrait Session at beautiful Sunset Beach in Treasure Island. This package includes the portrait session (a $250 value) and a $100 credit toward your portrait order. Admission and parking fees are not included. Please note: pets are not allowed on the beach. Certificate expires 90 days after the event.
Value $350
Starting bid
One Family Portrait Session at the Hillsborough River in Temple Terrace, this photo shoot depicts “Old Florida”. Environmental Portrait session ($250 value) and includes a $100.00 credit towards your portrait order. Admission/parking fees are not included with this offer. (90 Expiration certificate redemption after event)
Value $350
Starting bid
Enjoy everything Downtown Tampa has to offer with a relaxing two-night stay at the Barrymore Hotel Tampa Riverwalk. Nestled along the scenic Tampa Riverwalk, you’ll be just steps from top attractions, vibrant restaurants, buzzing nightlife, cultural hotspots, and beautiful waterfront views. Make the most of your getaway with comfortable accommodations and an unbeatable location in the city’s dynamic core.
Value $398
Starting bid
Escape to the Safety Harbor Resort & Spa
Enjoy a one-night stay in a Bay View room at the historic Safety Harbor Resort & Spa. This breathtaking Old-World–style resort overlooks the glistening waterfront of Tampa Bay and offers rich history, endearing character, and affordable luxury—creating a setting that is truly paradise.
Includes tax and resort fees.
Expires March 1, 2027.
Value $350
Starting bid
Set sail in style with this thoughtfully curated travel tote packed with vacation essentials and indulgent treats. Package Includes: Spacious travel tote bag for all your getaway needs, 26 oz YETI drink bottle, Princess Cruises–themed wine stopper, Bottle of Villa Sandi Prosecco for celebrating wherever you roamand Rob Floyd’s Sip at Sea cocktail book, featuring cruise-inspired recipes. Folding fan and Two (2) sets of flip flops, perfect for poolside or beach days. Whether you’re cruising the open seas or dreaming of your next escape, this bundle brings relaxation, refreshment, and a touch of luxury wherever you go.
Value $80
Starting bid
Enjoy an unforgettable date night filled with history, elegance, and exceptional dining in the heart of Tampa. Step into Tampa’s rich history with a one-night stay at Hotel Flor Tampa Downtown. This beautifully preserved landmark—listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1996, it offers guests a unique blend of historic charm and modern comfort.
Complete your evening with dinner using a Darden Restaurants $50 Gift Card, redeemable at a variety of popular dining destinations.
Value $385
Starting bid
Genuine Kate Spade New York mini satchel featuring a playful floral design accented with a clover motif — a standout piece for collectors and fashion lovers alike. This adorable bag combines whimsical charm with boutique-quality construction, perfect for everyday use or adding a touch of personality to your outfit.
Value $400
Starting bid
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) featuring a 40mm, silver aluminum case, and Denim Sport Band (S/M). Includes advanced fitness and sleep tracking, heart rate monitoring, and Crash Detection for added peace of mind. A stylish and powerful smartwatch designed to keep you connected, active, and healthy. (Photo not representation of actual item).
Value $190
Starting bid
Treat yourself (or someone lucky!) to a fabulous mix of fashion! This bundle features a stylish London Fog toggle-belt tote, a chic wallet from Iconic Bags, and a versatile crossbody from Chic Unlimited—perfect for errands, brunch, or a night out.
Value $95
Starting bid
Make a statement with this whimsical Queen of Hearts bag from Aéropostale, featuring a matching keychain and coin purse. Carry it by the handles or wear it with the adjustable long strap. However you style it, let the world know you’re the Queen of Hearts. A Handmade Gasparilla necklace completes the ensemble. Value $90
Starting bid
Make a statement at the Gasparilla Parade with a custom handmade Gasparilla necklace, perfectly paired with a small but mighty "Brighton" crossbody bag. With two zippered pockets for all your essentials and a design that stays close at hand, the bag also includes a charming heart keychain to complete the look.
Value $130
Starting bid
Step into iconic Italian glamour with genuine Prada Baroque sunglasses. Known for their dramatic curves and unmistakable style, these statement shades are more than eyewear — they’re wearable art. Bold, and endlessly chic, this is your chance to own a true Prada classic at a bid you choose. $200
Starting bid
This set strikes the perfect balance between understated elegance and eye-catching sparkle — ideal for anyone who wants to make a tasteful statement without overpowering an outfit. It’s a timeless addition to any jewelry collection.
Value $200
Starting bid
This vintage three-strand glass bead necklace by Shreve, Crump & Low, is crafted with sterling silver and black glass beads, finished with an easy-to-use clasp—timeless and elegant.
Value $100
Starting bid
Handcrafted with care and attention to detail, these unique sets are both fun and elegant—perfect for anyone who loves bold accessories with a splash of coastal charm.
Value $90
Starting bid
Kate Spade medium-sized satchel in elegant gray leather --a timeless everyday handbag perfect for work, travel, or casual outings. Crafted with quality materials and classic design details that define the brand’s signature style, this purse blend's function and fashion.
Value $600
Starting bid
Kate Spade small crossbody purse in a versatile beige shade — the perfect blend of classic design and everyday functionality. This bag is ideal for daily errands, travel, or special occasions when you want a compact yet chic accessory.
Value $500
Starting bid
Elevate your accessory collection with this stunning Kendra Scott Elisa and Lee jewelry set, perfectly paired to bring effortless sparkle and modern elegance to every look. This versatile set combines timeless design with signature shimmer — ideal for gifting, special occasions, or adding a chic finishing touch to everyday style.
Value $135
Starting bid
Show off your Tampa Bay spirit in bold, swashbuckling style! This unique set features a trendy Buccaneers-inspired cigar purse paired with a striking Gasparilla pirate necklace. Whether you're headed to a Bucs watch party, Gasparilla festivities, or a night out in Tampa, this eye-catching duo adds the perfect touch of fierce fandom and pirate flair.
Value $90
Starting bid
Official-size Wilson NFL Tampa Bay Buccaneers emblem football, hand-signed by #67 Luke Goedeke. This collectible is certified authentic, making it a must-have for Bucs fans and sports memorabilia collectors alike.
Value Priceless
Starting bid
This collectible signed collage featuring three standout Tampa Bay Buccaneers players: Mike Evans #13, Baker Mayfield #6 and Bucky Irving #7 captures a memorable era of Buccaneers football. Signed memorabilia featuring multiple key players makes for a standout investment and conversation piece.
Value Priceless
Starting bid
Celebrate championship greatness with this dynamic Tampa Bay Lightning Stanley Cup Champions collage featuring three franchise legends: Stamkos #91, Vasilevskiy #88, Kucherov #86. This collage captures the heart of Tampa Bay’s championship core — elite scoring, clutch leadership, and world-class goaltending. It’s a striking tribute to one of the NHL’s modern dynasties and a standout display piece for any serious hockey collector.
Value Priceless
Starting bid
Iconic Golf & Basketball Legends Framed Collage Tiger Woods & Michael Jordan. This beautifully matted and framed display captures the legendary duo walking the course together — a powerful image of excellence, competition, and greatness across sports. Perfect for a sports room, office, or fan cave, it’s a conversation-starting centerpiece for any serious memorabilia collector.
Value Priceless
Starting bid
Back-to-Back 2020 & 2021 Stanley Cup Champion – #17 Alex Killorn played a crucial role in Tampa Bay’s championship runs, delivering leadership, grit, and clutch performances. A signed jersey from the Lightning’s back-to-back Cup era represents one of the most dominant stretches in franchise history.
Value Priceless
Starting bid
#81 Erik Cernak – Back-to-Back 2020 & 2021 Stanley Cup Champion, a key defensive force for the Tampa Bay Lightning during their historic back-to-back Stanley Cup Championship seasons in 2020 and 2021. An outstanding addition to any Lightning collection — perfect for a fan cave, office, or investment piece.
Value Priceless
Starting bid
Brooklyn Dodgers #42 – Hall of Fame 1962 Jackie Robinson broke Major League Baseball’s color barrier in 1947, forever changing the game and American history. A signed collectible honoring his career and Hall of Fame legacy represents not just baseball greatness, but courage, perseverance, and cultural impact. This is a museum-worthy centerpiece for serious collectors, baseball historians, and fans of the game.
Value Priceless
Starting bid
Sip, savor, and socialize! This experience includes a private in-home wine sampling for up to 12 guests, featuring eight (8) bottles of exceptional, exclusive wines from around the globe. Enjoy a fun, relaxed atmosphere perfect for entertaining friends and discovering new favorites. (Must be 21 years or older).
Value $240
Starting bid
3 Daughters Brewing began with a simple question from Leigh Harting to her husband, Mike: “How many beers do we need to sell to put our three daughters through college?” That question sparked the creation of 3 Daughters Brewing, which opened in St. Petersburg in December 2013 in a modest 1,600-square-foot tasting room. Enjoy the fruits of their labor with this gift basket from 3 Daughters Brewing.
Value $60
Starting bid
From prime steaks cut to order and dry-aged in house for five to eight weeks to impeccable service and atmosphere, Bern’s Steak House delivers an unforgettable dining experience. With this $200 gift card, you’re invited to savor one of Tampa’s most iconic culinary destinations.
Value $200
Starting bid
Here are some great items to spice up your kitchen and cooking, especially if you love bold flavors and versatile ingredients from Vigo Importing.
Value $150
Starting bid
These Alessi Premium Italian Food items add flair and authentic Italian flavor to your cooking and meal prep — from pantry staples to ready sides and soups, dinner is served.
Value $150
Starting bid
From elegant wine tastings to casual street eats and rooftop vibes, this dining package has it all. Enjoy a Cooper’s Hawk Lux Wine Tasting for four with gourmet chocolate truffles ($68), a $50 gift certificate to Bulla Gastrobar or Luna Lounge Rooftop, $25 Street Light Taco gift certificate and $25 gift card for Bloomin' Brands.
Value $168
Starting bid
Fred's Market Restaurant, located in Riverview, serves up a special taste of farm-to-plate freshness, on our Market Table™. Our food is slowly cooked in a natural and unprocessed way, served in a cozy atmosphere full of warmth and fun. Location's: Plant City/ Riverview/Lakeland.
Value $100
Starting bid
Enjoy traditional afternoon tea experience for two with high quality tea and freshly made foods. The elegant ambience is complimented by soft music, and you can enjoy your fill of our relaxing, warm teas. Afternoon tea is a unique dining experience in which both men and women are welcomed. Located in Brandon, 24-hour advance reservation, Wed- Fri Only. EXP 4/24/26. (Photo not representation of actual item).
Value $90
Starting bid
Use this $150 gift voucher for the Free Fall Theater. Our company is passionate about bringing enjoyable, high-quality productions to our audiences all year round! You can expect an exciting mix of beloved classics and fresh new works that leave a lasting impact on everyone who walks through our doors. Whether you’re a long-time theatre enthusiast or joining us for the first time, there’s a seat here with your name on it.
Value $150
Starting bid
Enhance your home or garden with these whimsical décor items and a $25 Home Depot gift card. Complete the experience by enjoying a refreshing glass of Kim Crawford Pinot Grigio and celebrating the fruits of your labor.
Value $50
Starting bid
Own a dazzling piece of Broadway-to–big screen magic with this autographed photograph from Wicked. Featuring the iconic pairing of Elphaba and Glinda, this vibrant image captures the enchanting contrast between the emerald-hued witch and the radiant good witch against the breathtaking backdrop of Oz.
This collectible has been personally signed by Cynthia Erivo, who brings depth and power to Elphaba, and Ariana Grande, who shines as the effervescent Glinda. Their authentic signatures make this piece a must-have for theater lovers, film enthusiasts, and dedicated fans alike.
Value Priceless
Starting bid
A gift that keeps blooming! This package includes one $100 floral arrangement each month for an entire year. Recipient must be a Tampa resident.
Mona’s Floral Creations is a family-owned and operated florist known for beautifully designed bouquets made with the freshest products and delivered with personal, courteous, and professional service. (Photo not representative of arrangement)
Value $1200
Starting bid
Level up your fitness journey in style with this energizing Wellness & Fun Package! Whether you’re hitting the gym, the driving range, or the grocery store for fresh ingredients, this bundle keeps you motivated every step of the way. Package Includes: $75 gift card to Lululemon, Workout towel, Orca Hydration bottle – $50 gift card to Topgolf, Gift cards to Publix ($70). Perfect for fitness enthusiasts, weekend warriors, or anyone ready to invest in their health while having a little fun along the way.
Value $210
Starting bid
Celebrate one of cinema’s most triumphant moments with this framed, autographed photograph from Rocky. Beautifully double-matted in bold black and red with a sleek frame, this piece features the authentic signature of Sylvester Stallone, the legendary actor who created and portrayed Rocky Balboa. The striking presentation makes it a standout display for a home theater, office, sports room, or memorabilia collection.
Value Priceless
Starting bid
Enjoy quick, delicious coffee anytime with a Single-Serve Keurig K-Express coffee maker—ideal for busy mornings, office breaks, or cozy evenings at home. Included are a selection of coffee pods so you can start brewing right away. Plus, enjoy a $10 gift card to Amazon to stock up on your favorite flavors, accessories, or anything else you need with just a click.
Value $90
Starting bid
Drive with confidence and capture every moment on the road with the REDTIGER F7NP 4K Ultra Clear Dash Camera.
This advanced dash cam delivers stunning 4K Ultra HD video quality, ensuring crystal-clear footage of license plates, road signs, and important details day or night. With built-in Wi-Fi and app control, you can easily view, download, and share recordings directly from your smartphone. Integrated GPS tracking records your driving route and speed data for added peace of mind and accurate documentation.
Value $280
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!