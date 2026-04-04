Diamonds & Donations Gala Silent Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
$1,000 Value
Donated by the Dotzler Family, Grizzly, Xavier Nwankpa Family & West Forty Meat Market
Starting bid
$500 Value
Donated by Central City Liquors
Starting bid
$140 Value
Donated by Natalie McFarlane
Starting bid
$230 Value
Donated by Wine Styles, Cheesecake Factory, and Cinemark
Starting bid
$100 Value
Donated by B & B Theaters
Starting bid
$230 Value
Donated by Pampered Pooch Bakery & Salon and Bone-A-Patreat
Starting bid
$150 Value
Donated by Pet Supplies Plus
Starting bid
$280 Value
Donated by Exile, Big Grove, Barn Town, Iowa Tap Room, & Confluence
Starting bid
$360 Value
Donated by Polk County Conservation and The Big Steer.
Starting bid
4.9 CU. FT. single tap kegerator
$620 Value
Donated by Ferguson
Starting bid
$340 Value
Donated by The Blue Zoo
Starting bid
$945 Value
Donated by Terrace Hills, Toad Valley, Back 9, Golf Galaxy, and Astad's Golf
Starting bid
Up to $1,285 Value
Donated by Brickhouse Fitness and Scheels
Starting bid
$100 Value
Donated by Big Barn Harley Davidson
Starting bid
$410 Value
Donated by Dave & Busters, Science Center of Iowa, Get Air, Playground for Kids
Starting bid
$220 Value
Donated by Top Golf, Texas Roadhouse, Breakout Games, and Bowlero
Starting bid
2- 4 day VIP passes to Hinterland Music Festival
$1,820 Value
Donated by Hinterland Music Festival
Starting bid
$300 gift certificate to Lindsey Willis Photography
$300 Value
Donated by Lindsey Willis Photography
Starting bid
$300 Value
Donated by ICUBS, Iowa Barnstormers, Iowa State Football, Chicago Cubs, and Minnesota Twins
Starting bid
$320 Value
Donated by Funny Bone Comedy Club, Hoyt Sherman Place, and Papa's Pizzeria
Starting bid
$225 Value
Donated by Stef McAdam
Starting bid
$1,000 Value
Donated by The Photician Portraits & Fine Art
Starting bid
$1,000 Value
Donated by The Photician Portraits & Fine Art
Starting bid
Deluxe HydraFacial and skin care sampler
$225 Value
Donated by Realm Aesthetics
Starting bid
$225 Value
Donated by Mike Lappe and Jennifer Stonehocker
Starting bid
$360 Value
Donated by Adventureland, Bowlero, & Blank Park Zoo
Starting bid
3- 11x14 Des Moines inspired themed prints
$75 Value
Donated by Bozz Prints
Starting bid
$80 Value
Donated by Nothing Bundt Cakes
Starting bid
Donated by Lighthouse Autism
Starting bid
Youth small Iowa Hawkeye crewneck sweatshirt.
$60 Value
Donated by Midwest Upcycles
Starting bid
Size adult large Iowa State hoodie.
$80 Value
Donated by Midwest Upcycles
Starting bid
Signed Poster
•Signed by:
•Corey Taylor
•Josh Rand
•Roy Mayorga
•Johny Chow
•Christian Martucci
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