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FOSTERS VOICE INC

About this event

Sales closed

Diamonds & Donations Gala Silent Auction

Jeremy's Memorial Basket item
Jeremy's Memorial Basket
$350

Starting bid

  • Grizzly 45 Cooler
  • Xavier Nwankpa signed photo
  • Blackstone tailgate grill
  • $50 West Forty Meat Market Gift Card
  • Bloody Mary Supplies
  • Hawkeye Merch (blanket, 2 tumblers, grilling set, football, car flag, foam finger, pom poms)
  • Hawkeye Tickets (Northern Illinois Huskies at Iowa Hawkeyes, September 5)
  • Fishing tackle

$1,000 Value

Donated by the Dotzler Family, Grizzly, Xavier Nwankpa Family & West Forty Meat Market

Whiskey Basket item
Whiskey Basket
$150

Starting bid

  • Weller Antique 107 Bourbon Whiskey 
  • Marquis by Waterford crystal decanter and whiskey glasses 
  • American Whiskey Class leather hardback book 
  • Tsuki Glass Premium Japanese Whiskey Smoker Kit 
  • Whiskey Granite Chilling Stones - set of 6 
  • Bourbon flavored snacks 
  • Central City Liquors Gift Card

$500 Value

Donated by Central City Liquors

Grilling Basket item
Grilling Basket
$40

Starting bid

  • 27 piece grill set
  • How to Grill:  The Complete Illustrated Book of Barbecue Techniques
  • $75 Fareway gift card

$140 Value

Donated by Natalie McFarlane

Girls Night Basket item
Girls Night Basket
$50

Starting bid

  • Wine Styles Flight Night Certificate for 4
  • $50 Cheesecake Factory Gift Card
  • 4 Cinemark Movie Tickets

$230 Value

Donated by Wine Styles, Cheesecake Factory, and Cinemark

Movie Night Basket item
Movie Night Basket
$25

Starting bid

  • 4 movie tickets to B & B Theaters
  • 2 popcorn certificates
  • Movie snacks and drinks

$100 Value

Donated by B & B Theaters

Pampered Pet Basket item
Pampered Pet Basket
$60

Starting bid

  • Homemade dog treats, toys, welcome sign, and $100 gift card to Pampered Pooch Bakery & Salon
  • Dog treats, toys, leash & harness, and gift card to Bone-A-Patreat

$230 Value

Donated by Pampered Pooch Bakery & Salon and Bone-A-Patreat

Pet Supply Basket item
Pet Supply Basket
$20

Starting bid

  • Dog food and treats
  • leash
  • toy
  • 5 pet washes at Pet Supplies Plus
  • $20 Pet Supplies Plus gift card

$150 Value

Donated by Pet Supplies Plus

Brewery Basket item
Brewery Basket
$75

Starting bid

  • Exile Brewery Tour for 8 people
  • Big Grove- 2-6 packs of beer & $50 gift card
  • Barn Town- $25 gift card
  • Iowa Tap Room- $25 gift card
  • Confluence- 2 beer glasses, 2 koozies, 1 t-shirt (size large), 1 decal, $10 gift card

$280 Value

Donated by Exile, Big Grove, Barn Town, Iowa Tap Room, & Confluence

Cabin Staycation Basket item
Cabin Staycation Basket
$100

Starting bid

  • 2 Night stay cabin stay at Thomas Mitchell Park
  • $50 gift card to The Big Steer
  • Smores supplies
  • Wine and glasses

$360 Value

Donated by Polk County Conservation and The Big Steer.

Edgestar Kegerator item
Edgestar Kegerator
$200

Starting bid

4.9 CU. FT. single tap kegerator


$620 Value

Donated by Ferguson

Aquarium Basket item
Aquarium Basket
$75

Starting bid

  • Family membership to the Blue Zoo Aquarium in West Des Moines
  • Shark stuffed animal
  • Sea life candy and stickers

$340 Value

Donated by The Blue Zoo

Golf Basket item
Golf Basket
$250

Starting bid

  • Terrace Hills (4 rounds of golf & 4 carts)
  • Toad Valley (2 rounds of golf, 2 rounds of mini golf, 2 simulator rounds)
  • Back 9- 1 month membership
  • Golf Galaxy (3 simulator rounds, $50 gift card
  • Titleist PRO-V1 golf balls
  • Wilson Staff Model X golf balls
  • Maxfli Tour golf balls (2 boxes)
  • Golf hat

$945 Value

Donated by Terrace Hills, Toad Valley, Back 9, Golf Galaxy, and Astad's Golf

Fitness Basket item
Fitness Basket
$200

Starting bid

  • Brickhouse Fitness- 6 month membership for individual, couple, or family of 4
  • $45 apparel credit
  • snacks
  • $200 Scheels Gift Card

Up to $1,285 Value

Donated by Brickhouse Fitness and Scheels

Harley Davidson Basket item
Harley Davidson Basket
$20

Starting bid

  • Waterproof Bluetooth speaker
  • Tank desk clock
  • 1962 gas tank bank

$100 Value

Donated by Big Barn Harley Davidson

Kids Fun Basket item
Kids Fun Basket
$100

Starting bid

  • Science Center (4 general admission tickets)
  • Playground for Kids (2- 10 visit punch cards)
  • 2 Get Air Passes
  • Dave & Buster’s (4- $35 game cards & swag)

$410 Value

Donated by Dave & Busters, Science Center of Iowa, Get Air, Playground for Kids

Date Night Basket #1 item
Date Night Basket #1
$60

Starting bid

  • Top Golf $50 gift card
  • Texas Roadhouse 2 meals, peanuts & rib rub
  • Breakout Games $100 Gift card
  • Bowlero- 2 games of bowling

$220 Value

Donated by Top Golf, Texas Roadhouse, Breakout Games, and Bowlero

Hinterland Music Festival VIP item
Hinterland Music Festival VIP
$600

Starting bid

2- 4 day VIP passes to Hinterland Music Festival


$1,820 Value

Donated by Hinterland Music Festival

Lindsey Willis Photography item
Lindsey Willis Photography
$75

Starting bid

$300 gift certificate to Lindsey Willis Photography


$300 Value

Donated by Lindsey Willis Photography

Sporting Events Basket item
Sporting Events Basket
$75

Starting bid

  • 4 general admission ICUBS Tickets
  • Cubs Nico Hoerner Signed photo
  • Twins Chris Paddack Signed baseball
  • 4 tickets to any home Barnstormers game in 2026 season
  • Iowa State Football tickets to the Southwest Missouri or Kansas State game.

$300 Value

Donated by ICUBS, Iowa Barnstormers, Iowa State Football, Chicago Cubs, and Minnesota Twins

Date Night Basket #2 item
Date Night Basket #2
$75

Starting bid

  • 4 Funny Bone Tickets $80
  • Hoyt Sherman- Tell it Like it is: Story Tellers Project, "Search and Rescue" 2 tickets, 2 drink tickets, valet parking $140
  • Papa’s Pizzeria gift card $100

$320 Value

Donated by Funny Bone Comedy Club, Hoyt Sherman Place, and Papa's Pizzeria

Gardening Basket item
Gardening Basket
$60

Starting bid

  • 3 micro pruning snips
  • 4 pruning snips
  • 2 garden shears
  • 1 garden knife
  • 2 trowels
  • 1 Fiskars weeder
  • 1 Fiskars hand rake
  • 3 pairs garden gloves
  • 1 knee cushion
  • 1 garden hat
  • 1 5 gallon bucket
  • 1 bucket organizer
  • 1 garden apron
  • $50 Earl May gift certificate

$225 Value

Donated by Stef McAdam

Family Portrait Experience item
Family Portrait Experience
$200

Starting bid

  • 2 certificates for family portraits
  • Pre-portrait consultation
  • 1 hour in studio portrait session for family, children, or couple
  • 14” custom wall portrait

$1,000 Value

Donated by The Photician Portraits & Fine Art

Family Portrait Experience (Copy) item
Family Portrait Experience (Copy)
$200

Starting bid

  • 2 certificates for family portraits
  • Pre-portrait consultation
  • 1 hour in studio portrait session for family, children, or couple
  • 14” custom wall portrait

$1,000 Value

Donated by The Photician Portraits & Fine Art

Hydrafacial and Skin Care Sampler item
Hydrafacial and Skin Care Sampler
$50

Starting bid

Deluxe HydraFacial and skin care sampler


$225 Value

Donated by Realm Aesthetics

Whiskey Lovers Basket item
Whiskey Lovers Basket
$60

Starting bid

  • 3 bottles of Cedar Ridge whiskey & mixers
  • 2 Jack Daniels shooters
  • Stanley shot glass set
  • Mini bucket
  • Snacks
  • Glasses
  • Ice Molds
  • Stanley flask
  • Vintage toolbox

$225 Value

Donated by Mike Lappe and Jennifer Stonehocker

Family Fun Basket item
Family Fun Basket
$100

Starting bid

  • 4 General Admission Tickets
  • Bowlero- 8 games of bowling

$360 Value

Donated by Adventureland, Bowlero, & Blank Park Zoo

Des Moines Themed Prints item
Des Moines Themed Prints
$20

Starting bid

3- 11x14 Des Moines inspired themed prints


$75 Value

Donated by Bozz Prints

A Year of Nothing Bundt Cakes item
A Year of Nothing Bundt Cakes
$20

Starting bid

  • 1 three-high Bundtlet tower
  • Free Bundtlet Each Month For A Year punch card

$80 Value

Donated by Nothing Bundt Cakes

Sensory Basket item
Sensory Basket
$15

Starting bid

  • 4 pop fidgets
  • 4 poppin pipes
  • 1 liquid motion bubbler
  • 1 sensory activity board
  • 1 sensory bottle
  • Lighthouse notebook
  • XL t-shirt
  • Drawstring bag

Donated by Lighthouse Autism

Iowa Hawkeye Crewneck item
Iowa Hawkeye Crewneck
$15

Starting bid

Youth small Iowa Hawkeye crewneck sweatshirt.


$60 Value

Donated by Midwest Upcycles

Iowa State Hoodie item
Iowa State Hoodie
$20

Starting bid

Size adult large Iowa State hoodie.


$80 Value

Donated by Midwest Upcycles

Signed StoneSour Poster item
Signed StoneSour Poster
$50

Starting bid

Signed Poster


•Signed by:

•Corey Taylor

•Josh Rand

•Roy Mayorga

•Johny Chow

•Christian Martucci

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