Diamonds & Pearls, A Summer Soirée

About this event
Ultra VIP on third floor (10 person sections)
· Private room (3rd Floor) with rooftop balcony
· Private Chef with Servers
· Premium food selection
· Private DJ
· Private Open Bar
· ALL access to entire party
VIP Sections (6 person sections)
· One Bottle and One Bottle of Champagne with Juice
· Six Drink tickets per section
· Upgraded food Menu
· VIP bar access
· VIP food access (Upgraded food selections)
· Access to VIP and general admissions area
VIP (high top tables available with two or four chairs)
· Two Drink tickets
· Two Mimosas
· Access to VIP bar
· Access to VIP Food (Upgraded food selection)
· Access to VIP and general admissions area
General Admission (tables and seats available that are first-come, first-served.)
· One Drink ticket
· Access to general admissions area only
· Access to general admissions food bar
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!