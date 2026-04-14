Nac-save Our Youth Foundation

Hosted by

Nac-save Our Youth Foundation

About this event

Diamonds & Pearls, A Summer Soirée

235 E Plume St

Norfolk, VA 23510, USA

Ultra VIP
$3,000

Ultra VIP on third floor (10 person sections)

·         Private room (3rd Floor) with rooftop balcony

·         Private Chef with Servers

·         Premium food selection

·         Private DJ

·         Private Open Bar 

·         ALL access to entire party

VIP Section
$1,000

VIP Sections (6 person sections)

·         One Bottle and One Bottle of Champagne with Juice

·         Six Drink tickets per section

·         Upgraded food Menu

·         VIP bar access

·         VIP food access (Upgraded food selections)

·         Access to VIP and general admissions area

VIP (Individual)
$150

VIP (high top tables available with two or four chairs) 

·         Two Drink tickets

·         Two Mimosas 

·         Access to VIP bar

·         Access to VIP Food (Upgraded food selection)

·         Access to VIP and general admissions area

General Admission
$100

General Admission (tables and seats available that are first-come, first-served.)

·         One Drink ticket

·         Access to general admissions area only

·         Access to general admissions food bar

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!