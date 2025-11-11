Peoria Alumni Of Kappa Alpha Psi Inc

Hosted by

Peoria Alumni Of Kappa Alpha Psi Inc

About this event

Diamonds and Pearls Sneaker Soirée

8305 N Allen Rd Ste 2

Peoria, IL 61615, USA

General Admission at the door
$65

Includes heavy hors d'oeuvres, entertainment, and full access to the Diamonds & Pearls Sneaker Soirée. Dress to impress — diamonds, pearls, and your best sneakers!

Advance purchase recommended.

VIP Experience at the door
$100

Includes General Admission plus 3 premium cocktails bundled into one convenient, all-inclusive ticket. Elevate your evening in style while supporting local scholarships.

Best value — saves you money compared to purchasing drinks separately.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!