Diamonds in December Holiday Gala @ The Umstead

This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets
This sponsorship tier includes:
- One (1) complimentary night at The Umstead Hotel (Saturday, December 20, 2025)
- Logo and name placement displayed on screen and marketing posters throughout the duration of the gala
- Two (2) reserved tables (seating for 16 guests total)
- Speaking opportunity during the gala program
- Radio publicity in advance of the event
This sponsorship tier includes:
- One (1) complimentary night at The Umstead Hotel (Saturday, December 20, 2025)
- Logo and name placement displayed on screen and marketing posters throughout the duration of the gala
- Two (2) reserved tables (seating for 16 guests total)
- Speaking opportunity during the gala program
- Radio publicity in advance of the event