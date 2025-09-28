Kappa Foundation of Cary

Kappa Foundation of Cary

Diamonds in December Holiday Gala @ The Umstead

100 Woodland Pond Dr

Cary, NC 27513, USA

Title Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets

This sponsorship tier includes:

  • One (1) complimentary night at The Umstead Hotel (Saturday, December 20, 2025)
  • Logo and name placement displayed on screen and marketing posters throughout the duration of the gala
  • Two (2) reserved tables (seating for 16 guests total)
  • Speaking opportunity during the gala program
  • Radio publicity in advance of the event
Krimson Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

This sponsorship tier includes:

  • Logo and name placement displayed on screen and marketing posters throughout the duration of the gala
  • One (1) reserved table (seating for 8 guests total)
Advanced Early Bird
$60

This advanced early bird is geared towards Cary Alumni Nupes.

