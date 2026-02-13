Diamonds In The Ruff Rescue Mo

Offered by

Diamonds In The Ruff Rescue Mo

About this shop

Donate RAFFLE or SILENT AUCTION ITEMS for Trivia Fundraiser!

BUILD YOUR OWN RAFFLE BASKET ITEMS item
BUILD YOUR OWN RAFFLE BASKET ITEMS
Free

PICK YOUR OWN THEME, purchase items and a container for them and bring them to us by April 2.

You’ll have a chance to list the items you want to bring once you select this basket item!

SAINT LOUIS BASKET item
SAINT LOUIS BASKET
Free

Donate Saint Louis, MO themed items for a raffle basket valued at $40-50.

BIG DOG BASKET item
BIG DOG BASKET
Free

Donate items and a holder/basket for LARGE DOGS!

LITTLE DOG BASKET item
LITTLE DOG BASKET
Free

Donate items and a holder/basket for SMALL DOGS! A value of $40-50!

MARGARITAS BASKET item
MARGARITAS BASKET
Free

Donate items and a holder for a theme of MARGARITAS -a $40-50 the value!

BEACH THEMED BASKET item
BEACH THEMED BASKET
Free

Donate items and a holder for a theme BEACH items on the $40-50 the value!

COZY NIGHT THEME item
COZY NIGHT THEME
Free

Donate items and a holder for a COZY NIGHT- a $40-50 the value!

SPRING THEME BASKET item
SPRING THEME BASKET
Free

Donate items and a holder for SPRING- a $40-50 the value!

FALL THEME BASKET item
FALL THEME BASKET
Free

Donate items and a holder for FALL- a $40-50 value!

CAT THEME BASKET item
CAT THEME BASKET
Free

Donate items and a holder for CAT theme- a $40-50 value!

PATRIOTIC THEME BASKET item
PATRIOTIC THEME BASKET
Free

Donate items and a holder for Red/White/Blue theme- a $40-50 value!

LOTTERY TICKET THEME item
LOTTERY TICKET THEME
Free

Donate items and a holder for LOTTO tickets theme- a $40-50 value!

SPA THEME item
SPA THEME
Free

Donate items and a holder for SPA theme- a $40-50 value!

DATE NIGHT item
DATE NIGHT
Free

Donate items and a holder for DATE NIGHT theme- a $40-50 value!

COFFEE & ENJOY item
COFFEE & ENJOY
Free

Donate items and a holder for COFFEE & ENJOY theme- a $40-50 value!

STL BLUES THEME item
STL BLUES THEME
Free

Donate items and a holder for STL BLUES FAN theme- a $40-50 value!

STL CARDINALS FAN THEME item
STL CARDINALS FAN THEME
Free

Donate items and a holder for STL CARDINALS FAN theme- a $40-50 value!

STL BATTLEHAWKS FAN THEME item
STL BATTLEHAWKS FAN THEME
Free

Donate items and a holder for STL BATTLEHAWKS FAN theme- a $40-50 value!

STL CITY SOCCER FAN THEME item
STL CITY SOCCER FAN THEME
Free

Donate items and a holder for STL BATTLEHAWKS FAN theme- a $40-50 value!

BATH & BODY WORKS THEME item
BATH & BODY WORKS THEME
Free

Donate items and a holder for BATH & BODYWORKS theme- a $40-50 value!

PICKLEBALL THEME item
PICKLEBALL THEME
Free

Donate items and a holder for PICKLEBALL theme- a $40-50 value!

CHRISTMAS THEME item
CHRISTMAS THEME
Free

Donate items and a holder for CHRISTMAS theme- a $40-50 value!

TREATS, SQUEAKS & SNACKS-DOG item
TREATS, SQUEAKS & SNACKS-DOG
Free

Donate items and a holder for TREATS, SQUEAKS & SNACKS for DOGS theme- a $40-50 value!

GARDENING BASKET item
GARDENING BASKET
Free

Donate items and a holder for GARDENING theme- a $40-50 value!

KIDS ACTIVITY BASKET item
KIDS ACTIVITY BASKET
Free

Donate items and a holder for KIDS ACTIVITY BAKET theme- a $40-50 value!

CRAFTY/DIY THEM item
CRAFTY/DIY THEM
Free

Donate items and a holder for CRAFTY or Do-it-yourself theme- a $40-50 value!

PARTY LIGHT item
PARTY LIGHT
Free

Donate a PARTY LIGHT- a $40-50 value!

DEAN RUSSO ITEMS item
DEAN RUSSO ITEMS
Free

Donate items for a Dean Russo Raffle Basket- a $40-50 value!

SILENT AUCTION item
SILENT AUCTION
Free

Donate an item(s) for our SILENT AUCTION. $200+ value! Once you select this item, you’ll be able to list what you will be donating so we can keep track of items and your name. Easy Peasy!

SILENT AUCTION ITEM-Puppy Party!! item
SILENT AUCTION ITEM-Puppy Party!!
Free

Diamonds in the Ruff will provide puppies for a Puppy Party. Diamonds will work with winner to determine when the best time and puppy availability is for all!

Add a donation for Diamonds In The Ruff Rescue Mo

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!