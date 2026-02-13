Donate RAFFLE or SILENT AUCTION ITEMS for Trivia Fundraiser!

Offered by
PICK YOUR OWN THEME, purchase items and a container for them and bring them to us by April 2.
You’ll have a chance to list the items you want to bring once you select this basket item!
Donate Saint Louis, MO themed items for a raffle basket valued at $40-50.
Donate items and a holder/basket for LARGE DOGS!
Donate items and a holder/basket for SMALL DOGS! A value of $40-50!
Donate items and a holder for a theme of MARGARITAS -a $40-50 the value!
Donate items and a holder for a theme BEACH items on the $40-50 the value!
Donate items and a holder for a COZY NIGHT- a $40-50 the value!
Donate items and a holder for SPRING- a $40-50 the value!
Donate items and a holder for FALL- a $40-50 value!
Donate items and a holder for CAT theme- a $40-50 value!
Donate items and a holder for Red/White/Blue theme- a $40-50 value!
Donate items and a holder for LOTTO tickets theme- a $40-50 value!
Donate items and a holder for SPA theme- a $40-50 value!
Donate items and a holder for DATE NIGHT theme- a $40-50 value!
Donate items and a holder for COFFEE & ENJOY theme- a $40-50 value!
Donate items and a holder for STL BLUES FAN theme- a $40-50 value!
Donate items and a holder for STL CARDINALS FAN theme- a $40-50 value!
Donate items and a holder for STL BATTLEHAWKS FAN theme- a $40-50 value!
Donate items and a holder for BATH & BODYWORKS theme- a $40-50 value!
Donate items and a holder for PICKLEBALL theme- a $40-50 value!
Donate items and a holder for CHRISTMAS theme- a $40-50 value!
Donate items and a holder for TREATS, SQUEAKS & SNACKS for DOGS theme- a $40-50 value!
Donate items and a holder for GARDENING theme- a $40-50 value!
Donate items and a holder for KIDS ACTIVITY BAKET theme- a $40-50 value!
Donate items and a holder for CRAFTY or Do-it-yourself theme- a $40-50 value!
Donate a PARTY LIGHT- a $40-50 value!
Donate items for a Dean Russo Raffle Basket- a $40-50 value!
Donate an item(s) for our SILENT AUCTION. $200+ value! Once you select this item, you’ll be able to list what you will be donating so we can keep track of items and your name. Easy Peasy!
Diamonds in the Ruff will provide puppies for a Puppy Party. Diamonds will work with winner to determine when the best time and puppy availability is for all!
