Diamonds Inspiring Virtue And Success's Memberships

About the memberships
Renews monthly
• Access to monthly DIVAS meetings
• Sisterhood community access
• Volunteer opportunities
• Discounted event tickets
• Access to empowerment workshops
• Member newsletter & updates
Participate, support, and grow within the community.
Renews monthly
Everything in Diamond Sister PLUS:
• Monthly leadership & mindset trainings
• Business & financial literacy workshops
• Priority event seating
• Access to accountability circles
• Networking with entrepreneurs
Active participation and personal growth.
Renews monthly
Everything in Queen Builder PLUS:
• Leadership development training
• Opportunity to mentor youth (Future Founders)
• Priority speaking opportunities
• Leadership retreats access
• Inner leadership council invitations
Serve as a mentor and leader within DIVAS
Renews monthly
Everything in Legacy Leader PLUS:
• Private strategy sessions with leadership
• VIP seating at events
• National tour access & opportunities
• Recognition as a founding visionary supporter
• Advisory leadership opportunities
Support the mission financially and strategically.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!