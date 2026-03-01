Diamonds Inspiring Virtue And Success

Offered by

Diamonds Inspiring Virtue And Success

About the memberships

Diamonds Inspiring Virtue And Success's Memberships

Diamond Sister
$25

Renews monthly

Benefits

• Access to monthly DIVAS meetings
• Sisterhood community access
• Volunteer opportunities
• Discounted event tickets
• Access to empowerment workshops
• Member newsletter & updates

Expectation

Participate, support, and grow within the community.

Queen builder
$49

Renews monthly

Benefits

Everything in Diamond Sister PLUS:

• Monthly leadership & mindset trainings
• Business & financial literacy workshops
• Priority event seating
• Access to accountability circles
• Networking with entrepreneurs

Expectation

Active participation and personal growth.

Legacy Leader
$97

Renews monthly

Everything in Queen Builder PLUS:

• Leadership development training
• Opportunity to mentor youth (Future Founders)
• Priority speaking opportunities
• Leadership retreats access
• Inner leadership council invitations

Expectation

Serve as a mentor and leader within DIVAS

Crowned Visionary
$197

Renews monthly

Benefits

Everything in Legacy Leader PLUS:

• Private strategy sessions with leadership
• VIP seating at events
• National tour access & opportunities
• Recognition as a founding visionary supporter
• Advisory leadership opportunities

Expectation

Support the mission financially and strategically.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!