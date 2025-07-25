The Historic St Johns County Police Athletic League Inc

Hosted by

The Historic St Johns County Police Athletic League Inc

About this event

Diamonds Under the Sky PAL Gala

5381 Don Manuel Rd

Elkton, FL 32033, USA

Diamond Guest Ticket
$125

Your all-access pass to an unforgettable night, dinner, music, dancing, and diamonds under the sky.

Diamond Defender Ticket (First Responders)
$100

Reserved for our hometown heroes! Includes dinner, music, dancing and all event festivities under the stars.

Diamond Level Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Top recognition throughout the event

Logo displayed on 16’ x 9’ LED Wall

Logo on all marketing and advertising

Table of 8 with VIP Tickets

8 Drink Tickets

Optional video commercial at event

Social media recognition

Verbal recognition from emcee

Sapphire Circle Sponsorship
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Recognition throughout the event

Logo on marketing and advertising

Table of 8 with VIP Tickets

Social media recognition

Special Recognition on LED Wall

Pearl Partner Sponsorship
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Recognition throughout the event

Logo on marketing and advertising

2 tickets to event including VIP Hour

Social media recognition

Diamond Lounge (VIP Sponsor Hour)
$1,200

Logo signage in VIP area

Verbal recognition during VIP

Logo on bar signage

Optional branded materials in VIP space

Social media recognition

Optional Speaking Opportunity During VIP

Rhythm & Glam Sponsor (Band Sponsor)
$1,000

Recognition during the band’s performance

Logo on stage signage

Social media recognition and marketing mention

Glimmer & Glow Sponsor (Decor Sponsor)
$500

Signage at entrance or centerpieces

Logo on marketing materials

Social media recognition

Glitter and Grin Sponsor (Photo Booth Sponsor)
$500

Logo on printed and digital photo booth frames

Signage at the booth

Social media recognition

Sip & Shine Sponsor (Bar Sponsor)
$800

Logo on cocktail napkins

Signage at bar stations

Social media recognition

Sweet & Sparkle Sponsor (Dessert Sponsor)
$500

Signage at dessert stations

Logo on menu cards or dessert tags

Social media recognition

Add a donation for The Historic St Johns County Police Athletic League Inc

$

