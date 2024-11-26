Diamondsntheruff Memberships 2025

DiamondsNTheRuff is a nonprofit community organization comprised of Sickle Cell Patients,Family,Friends and medical community, we raise funds through Outreach, Education & Party With Purpose! Proceeds raised go to Direct Support of Affected Families.
DiamondsNTheRuff is a nonprofit community organization comprised of Sickle Cell Patients,Family,Friends and medical community, we raise funds through Outreach, Education & Party With Purpose! Proceeds raised go to Direct Support of Affected Families.
Reggae Room ( Free Up Friday, Dance Hall Saturday)
$65
Renews monthly
Come Enjoy the great vibes and awesome atmosphere@The Reggea Room! This Monthly Memership Pass Provides you access to one of the premiere Reggea Spots In Cincinnati! Hosted by The One and Only DJ Jah Cutchie,DJ Nakkita Red Loc, DJ Will Squeez, DJ Ram Tafari and many other guest djs and Live artist!
Come Enjoy the great vibes and awesome atmosphere@The Reggea Room! This Monthly Memership Pass Provides you access to one of the premiere Reggea Spots In Cincinnati! Hosted by The One and Only DJ Jah Cutchie,DJ Nakkita Red Loc, DJ Will Squeez, DJ Ram Tafari and many other guest djs and Live artist!
Exotic Souls Cuisine Catering and Infused Dining Experience
$75
Renews monthly
Exotic Souls Cuisine Catering offers a culinary experience that you'll not soon forget. Each monthly Encounter offers Great food choice options with an hemp infused flair! come out and explore your exotic taste buds!
Exotic Souls Cuisine Catering offers a culinary experience that you'll not soon forget. Each monthly Encounter offers Great food choice options with an hemp infused flair! come out and explore your exotic taste buds!
SqueezRadio
$20
Renews monthly
SqueezRadio The Place where REAL Hip Hop Lives! All unsigned artist welcome! Get You Music On The Radio!! Be Heard!! [email protected]
https://zeno.fm/radio/squeezradio/
Tune In For Non Stop One of a Kind Jams!!!
SqueezRadio The Place where REAL Hip Hop Lives! All unsigned artist welcome! Get You Music On The Radio!! Be Heard!! [email protected]
https://zeno.fm/radio/squeezradio/
Tune In For Non Stop One of a Kind Jams!!!
Nanna"s & Sweet"s Tasty Bakery
$15
Renews monthly
Nanna and Grand Daddy Sweets Original family Recipe Baked Sweets and Treats!
Taste the Nostalgic flavors of Home with Nanna's and Grand Daddy Sweet's Home Bakes!
you can join the monthly membership club and receive fresh bakes delivered directly to your kitchen! so get on the calendar...see what's baking!
Nanna and Grand Daddy Sweets Original family Recipe Baked Sweets and Treats!
Taste the Nostalgic flavors of Home with Nanna's and Grand Daddy Sweet's Home Bakes!
you can join the monthly membership club and receive fresh bakes delivered directly to your kitchen! so get on the calendar...see what's baking!
Special Event: "For Tha Luv" Valentine's Dinner@ReggeaRoom
$45
No expiration
February 14th2025!! Valentine Day "For Tha Luv" is an "invitation only" Event! This Event is catered by "Exotic Soul Cuisine" offering a full course menu completely Infused with THC& CBD. This is a 21 and over event. Dinner & Dancing til 9pm then turn-up from 10pm-4am for Free Up Friday! @ The 1&only Reggea Room!
February 14th2025!! Valentine Day "For Tha Luv" is an "invitation only" Event! This Event is catered by "Exotic Soul Cuisine" offering a full course menu completely Infused with THC& CBD. This is a 21 and over event. Dinner & Dancing til 9pm then turn-up from 10pm-4am for Free Up Friday! @ The 1&only Reggea Room!
Special Event: Sober Meal
$25
No expiration
Sober Meals can be Purchased@ any event catered by Exotic Souls Cuisine.
Sober Meals can be Purchased@ any event catered by Exotic Souls Cuisine.
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