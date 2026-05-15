The Dane Foundation Inc

Offered by

The Dane Foundation Inc

About this shop

Dianna Warren, Ms. Wheelchair USA All-Star T-Shirt Shop

T-shirt item
T-shirt
$20

Be TEAM DIANNA! Available in four sizes. Shirts are Gildan and unisex style with crew neck. This cost includes shipping & handling fee.

Plus Size T-shirt item
Plus Size T-shirt
$25

Shirt in larger sizes for bigger supporters on TEAM DIANNA! Shirts are black and are Gildan unisex style with crew neck. This includes shipping and handling fee.

Photo Shirt for Team Dianna item
Photo Shirt for Team Dianna
$25

Be TEAM DIANNA! Available in four sizes. Shirts are Gildan and unisex style with crew neck. This cost includes shipping & handling fee.

Plus Size Team Dianna Photo Shirt item
Plus Size Team Dianna Photo Shirt
$25

Shirt in larger sizes for bigger supporters on TEAM DIANNA! Shirts are black and are Gildan unisex style with crew neck. This includes shipping and handling fee.

Add a donation for The Dane Foundation Inc

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!